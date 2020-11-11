Fort Defiance baseball player Evan Sutton commits to West Virginia Wesleyan College

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance High senior Evan Sutton signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his sports career at the collegiate level.

The starting center fielder will attend West Virginia Wesleyan College in the fall to play baseball for the Bobcats in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

“It feels good,” Sutton said. “I’m ready to take the next step.”

Head baseball coach Damian Fink coached Sutton all four years he played baseball in high school. Sutton started playing center field when he was a sophomore, and Fink said playing at the college level is something he knows he worked hard for.

“I’m excited for him,” Fink said. “They put a lot of hours in, not just in the spring but summer, fall, winter, and it’s good to see the hard work paying off for him.”

Sutton is ready to go to college, he said. While there, Sutton plans to pursue a career in sports management.

“I’ve always wanted to work for a professional team in their offices or something like that. I think that would be pretty cool,” Sutton said.

Fink plans to follow Sutton’s journey at the collegiate level.

“I’m pretty big on once you're here, you're with us forever,” Fink said. “It’s not just while you’re here.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.