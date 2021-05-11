Fort Defiance baseball team defeats Staunton

STAUNTON — With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, the Indians were clinging to a one run lead when Fort Defiance's Shannon Nicely got a fly ball to the shortstop in shallow left center to seal the win for Fort Defiance over Staunton.

Staunton tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by sophomore Job Harrell, then took the lead on a two-run single by Haiden Engleman.

The Storm, however, couldn’t close out the Indians.

In the top of the seventh, Tyler Smith plated the tying runs on a single to left field with two outs for Fort Defiance. Kaden Johnson then followed up with the go-ahead, two-RBI single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Staunton rallied, scoring a run on an infield error setting the stage for Nicely to pick up the save, leaving the bases loaded by getting a pop out to the catcher and then a pop fly to the shortstop.

Ryan Cook and Ethan Richter both had multiple hits to lead the Fort Defiance offense. Starter Camden Herron threw five solid innings, striking out 10 while yielding no earned runs on three hits.

Staunton was led offensively by Nathan Byrnes, who bashed two doubles and a single with two RBIs.

