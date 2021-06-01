Fort Defiance baseball team overwhelms Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Fort Defiance jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings of play Tuesday afternoon and never trailed in a 13-2 victory over Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District baseball action.
Walks to Ryan Cook and Evan Sutton and a base hit by Jordan Biggs loaded the bases for the Fort with one out in the top of the first inning. Sam Tindall drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk to force home the Indians' first run.
Fort loaded the bases again in the second inning on singles by Colby Morris and Jack Liskey and a walk to Camden Herron. Cook cleared the bases with a double to the left-center field gap to give the Indains a 4-0 lead.
Buffalo Gap took advantage of two Fort Defiance errors in the bottom of the second to score a run to pull to within 4-1 and the Bison had a chance to move closer in the bottom of the third inning. Hunter Campbell led off Gap's half of the third inning with a base hit, but was erased on a force play at second on Jackson ingram's grounder to shortstop. Noah Canterbury then singled to left, putting runners at first and second. A double steal put two Bison runners in scoring position, but Tindall retired the next two batters on ground balls to the infield to preserve Fort's 4-1 cushion.
Fort added some breathing room in the top of the fifth inning by taking advantage of three Gap errors to score three runs and take a 7-1 lead. Cook had Fort's lone hit of the inning, a run-scoring single to right-center field.
Gap's Dylan Alphin drove home a run with a single to center in the bottom of the sixth , trimming Fort's lead to 7-2 before the Indians put the game away with six runs in the top of the seventh to finish off the 13-2 victory.
Tindall, Fort's junior lefty, was in control from the start against the Gap htters. Tindall pitched six innings and allowed just two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked one.
"When your pitcher throws strikes and you play relatively good defense behind him, that's usually going to lead to a good night in high school baseball," said Fort head coach Damien Fink. "Sam got ahead of hitters and had control of all his pitches today. He's been our most consistent pitcher this season."
The Indians finished the contest with 12 hits, but stranded 14 runners on the bases.
"I'm pleased with the win because we were coming off a really bad week," Fink added. "But leaving people on base has been a big problem for us all season. It's cost us in a couple of close ballgames. It's something we contrinue to work on and something we need to improve on."
Cook and Morris finished with three hits apiece to lead Fort's 12-hit attack. Tyler Smith added two hits for the Indians. Cook'had four RBIs in the game.
Ga's Logan Mamola came on in relief and kept the Bison in contention trhough the middle innings. Mamola entered the game in the second and pitched four innings. He allowed three runs on four hits. All three runs were uneanred.
The Indians,, now 5-4 overall, are back in action Friday when they travel to Riverheads. Buffalo Gap , now 3-5, will host Wilson on Friday.
FORT DEFIANCE 13, BUFFALO GAP 2
FORT DEFIANCE 130 039 6 — 13 12 2
BUFFALO GAP 010 001 0 — 2 5 3
Tindall, Smith (7) and Mayhew. Fitzgerald, Mamola (2), Ingram (6), Bowers (7), Robertson (7) and M. Canterbury.
WP - Tindall. LP- Fitzgerald.