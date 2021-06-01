Fort Defiance baseball team overwhelms Buffalo Gap

Gap's Dylan Alphin drove home a run with a single to center in the bottom of the sixth , trimming Fort's lead to 7-2 before the Indians put the game away with six runs in the top of the seventh to finish off the 13-2 victory.

Tindall, Fort's junior lefty, was in control from the start against the Gap htters. Tindall pitched six innings and allowed just two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked one.

"When your pitcher throws strikes and you play relatively good defense behind him, that's usually going to lead to a good night in high school baseball," said Fort head coach Damien Fink. "Sam got ahead of hitters and had control of all his pitches today. He's been our most consistent pitcher this season."

The Indians finished the contest with 12 hits, but stranded 14 runners on the bases.

"I'm pleased with the win because we were coming off a really bad week," Fink added. "But leaving people on base has been a big problem for us all season. It's cost us in a couple of close ballgames. It's something we contrinue to work on and something we need to improve on."

Cook and Morris finished with three hits apiece to lead Fort's 12-hit attack. Tyler Smith added two hits for the Indians. Cook'had four RBIs in the game.