Fort Defiance boys basketball comes up short against Broadway
BOYS BASKETBALL

BROADWAY — Broadway used a strong third quarter Tuesday night to gain separation from Fort Defiance as the Gobblers came away with a 52-46 victory in nondistrict boys basketball.

The two teams battled to a 21-all stalemate at halftime before the Gobblers hit the Indians with a 20-9 outburst in the third quarter to seize command at 41-30. Fort tried to rally over the final eight minutes, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Tyreek Veney accounted for more than half of the Indians’ points with 28, including six 3-pointers. Sam Garber and Henry Gutshall each finished with five.

Fort (1-3) hosts Turner Ashby on Friday in a varsity doubleheader with the girls. The girls game between the Indians and Knights tips at 5:30 p.m.

