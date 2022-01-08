Fort Defiance boys basketball team beats Riverheads

Riverheads then answered with seven straight points to close the half. Byer scored six of the points, including a baseline jumper at the buzzer to pull Riverheads to within one, 22-21, at the break.

Henry Gutshall opened the second half with a three-point play to put the Indians up by four, but that turned out to be Fort's lone field goal of the quarter. Byer scored six points during a 9-0 Riverheads spurt, giving the visitors a 30-25 lead. Veney went 2-of-4 at the foul line to pull the Indians to within three, 30-27, entering the fourth quarter.

Fort scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter and led the rest of the way. Garber tallied from in close and Veney knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Fort up 32-30. Veney followed with a 15-footer and Bradley Hebb added two foul shots for a 36-30 Indians' lead with 5:30 left to play.

Fort's Kaden Johnson hit 5-of-6 foul shots in the final minute to close out the 48-39 victory.

Veney finished with 20 points before fouling out to lead the Fort offense. Garber added eight points. Byer lead all scorers with 24 points and was the only Riverheads player to make more than one field goal in the contest.