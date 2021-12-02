Fort Defiance boys basketball team falls on road to Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby jumped out to a 15-1 lead after one quarter Thursday evening and the Knights went on to defeat Fort Defiance, 68-50, in nondistrict boys basketball action.

By the time Fort scored its first field goal with 6:07 left in the second quarter, the Indians were in a huge hole, trailing 19-3. At the end of the first half, TA was in control 33-16.

The Knights pushed the margin to 20 points, 37-17, early in the third quarter, but Fort ran off 10 unanswered points to trim the margin to single digits. Trailing 43-24, Tyreek Veney sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws by Kaden Johnson to pull the Indians to within 43-32. Samuel Garber capped the 10-0 spurt by kissing a driving layup off the glass to cut the TA lead to nine 43-34.

Jacob Keplinger ended the Fort run with a short jumper and 1-of-2 at the foul line to put the Knights up 46-34. Fort's Henry Gutshall worked inside to score in traffic. slicing the Knights' lead down to 10 points, 46-36, after three quarters of action.

TA outscored Fort 11-4 to start the fourth quarter, pushing its lead out to 57-40. After a 3-pointer by the Indians' Johnson, the Knights knocked down three 3-pointers during an 11-0 spurt to open up their biggest lead of the night, 68-43.

Turner Ashby torched the Indians from long range, hitting 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Knights' guard Keplinger led all scorers with 22 points. Veney scored 16 points, all in the second half, and Johnson added 13 to pace the Indians' effort.

