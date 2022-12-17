Fort Defiance boys basketball team finishes season-sweep of Turner Ashby

FORT DEFIANCE — After dropping the season series to Turner Ashby a year ago, the Fort Defiance boys basketball team had a little extra motivation this time.

The Indians converted that motivation into a season-sweep of the Knights, as they prevailed over Turner Ashby 59-41 on Friday night at home in non-district action. Fort also defeated the Knights on Dec. 1, 64-54.

“They got the best of us twice last year and put it on us. I think that was a motivator for our guys, especially our seniors and upperclassmen who were on the bad end of that last year,” Indians head coach Brandon Fulk said. “It was good to get the win. I thought in the first half defensively we were solid.”

Tyreek Veney played a crucial role in propelling the Indians to victory, as he notched a game-high 24 points, including a 7-8 performance from the charity stripe to help prevent any comeback attempts from Turner Ashby.

Despite the appearance of the stat line, the senior pointed to areas he could improve on.

“I felt like I was able to get to the cup a little easier than normal, but my jump shot just wasn’t falling tonight,” Veney said. “If it were falling, it would have been different.”

The first quarter produced a high-energy but low-scoring battle, as both teams failed to convert looks. Junior Sam Garber splashed a pair of triples late in the quarter to allow the Indians to enter the second with a 13-11 advantage.

Veney scored 11 points in the second quarter to extend Fort’s lead to seven points at halftime, including a couple of easy fastbreak buckets after steals.

“I thought Fort played really good defense,” Knights head coach Clay Harris said. “We made some silly turnovers that let them go on a run, and they executed. Coach Fulk does a great job with those kids.”

After a low-scoring third quarter, the Indians responded with their best offensive period of the night, fueled by a 13-14 team effort from the free-throw line. Fort scored 26 points to build a more significant lead and hold off the Knights from any comeback attempts.

Along with Veney’s 24 points, Garber also enjoyed a solid night with 13 points.

“I thought Sam had a really good practice on Wednesday, and he played really well tonight,” Fulk said. “I think he’s playing well, and he’s rebounding the ball really well. His confidence is in a good place right now.”

Fort Defiance improves to 4-2 on the season with the win and will play at Buffalo Gap on Tuesday. Even with the early success, the Indians are focused on ways to improve.

“We’ve got to keep on working on defense. We’re nowhere near where we can be,” Veney said. “That’s just going to come with work in practice and working each other harder.”

FORT DEFIANCE 59, TURNER ASHBY 41

TURNER ASHBY 11 6 5 19 — 41

FORT DEFIANCE 13 11 9 26 — 59

FORT DEFIANCE (59) — Veney 8 7-8 24, Garber 4 2-2 13, Gutshall 3 0-0 7, Hebb 1 1-4 3, Johnson 0 3-4 3, Cruz 1 2-2 2, Liskey 0 2-2 2, Metz 1 0-0 2, Fink 1 0-0 2, Alexander 0 1-2 1, Jones, Patterson, Bruce, TOTALS 19 18-24 59.

TURNER ASHBY (41) — Baylor 6 2-3 14, Shank 2 0-0 4, Bailey 4 1-2 11, Fox 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 3, Lyons 1 0-0 3, Seifert, Moseley, Bravo, Bass, Spotts, Shifflett TOTALS 16 3-5 41.