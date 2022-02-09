Fort Defiance boys basketball team gets revenge on Waynesboro

Red-hot Fort Defiance roared to its fifth straight victory Tuesday night, and in the process also scored sweet revenge, as the Indians handled the Waynesboro Little Giants 57-33 in Shenandoah District boys basketball.

The Giants had stunned Fort in the Don Landes Gymnasium, 56-51, on Jan. 14, which was when the Indians were in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Oh how the times have changed.

Fort wasn’t about to have a repeat performance the second time around, holding the Giants to one point in the first quarter to grab an 8-1 lead. The Indians blew the game open in the second period with a 20-point outburst for a 28-7 halftime advantage. Tyreek Veney, after a scoreless opening eight minutes, torched the Giants for 13 second-quarter points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Veney finished with a game-high 24 points, while Kaden Johnson added nine.

For the Giants, Jaylin McCoy scored nine and Adam Jackson had seven.

Fort has a huge makeup game Wednesday at Staunton in the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium in a battle of two teams trying to make the 10-team Region 3C field. In the last power ratings released, the Storm had the 10th and final spot, while the Indians were right there at No. 11, but that almost certainly has changed since last week. Area 3C coaches are hopeful new ratings will be released Wednesday.

Waynesboro travels to Riverheads on Friday.

