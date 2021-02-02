Fort Defiance boys basketball team grabs win over Stuarts Draft in final seconds

FORT DEFIANCE — With the clock ticking down in a tight contest and a court full of upperclassmen, it was two sophomores who provided the heroics for Fort Defiance.
Indians’ second-year player Tyreek Veney nailed six 3-pointers, and Henry Gutshall lifted up to bank in the contested game-winning shot with 7.8 seconds left to give Fort a 65-63 win over Stuarts Draft in a game they once trailed by 13 points in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
The game started slowly as both teams struggled to control the ball early in the first quarter. The Cougars took advantage of a string of early Fort turnovers to build an early lead with a dominating inside presence and a pair of triples from junior Chase Schages.
Despite a half-court make and 10 first-quarter points from Fort senior Ryan Cook, Stuarts Draft took a 23-17 lead into the second, where the Cougars only built on their momentum. Stuarts Draft senior Blake Stinespring converted on all three of his inside tries, and senior Cobey Rothgeb’s 3-pointer with 5:42 remaining in the second put his team up by 13 points.
Veney started the game off slow, missing his first six shot attempts, but started to come alive in the second quarter when he converted from long-range on three consecutive attempts to pull his team within five.
“He’s a kid that if he misses five or 10 shots, it doesn’t seem to faze him on the next one,” Fort head coach Brandon Fulk said. “He’s a confident kid, and he should be. We need him to be selective on when he shoots, but when he gets his feet set, he’s a lockdown shooter for sure.”
Stuarts Draft shot an incredibly efficient 16-22 in the first half to take 41-33 advantage into the intermission. Cook’s 12 points were a large part of how the Indians kept the game relatively close despite shooting significantly worse from the field than their opponent.
“We had good ball movement which opened up some gaps for us, and we got post touches as well,” Stuarts Draft head coach Brad Dewitt said of the hot start. “That enabled us to get some open shots and we managed to knock them down.”
Veney picked up where he left off once the third quarter began by hitting an early triple, and the Indians began to charge. Fort shored up some of their defensive woes that allowed for easy inside and fastbreak buckets in the first half to start to mount their comeback.
With 2:12 remaining in the third period, junior Landon Simmons swished a long-range try to bring the Indians within one possession for the first time since the early minutes of the game. Stinespring continued to convert on his tries for the Cougars, who managed to fend off Fort for a little while to take a 51-47 lead into the final quarter.
“Blake [Stinespring] is starting to realize that he can be a pretty good post-player,” Dewitt said of his big man. “The past couple of games, he has really played well. He’s starting to get that confidence where we want to get him the ball.”
Veney’s sixth triple of the game came with 6:02 in the fourth, and just a couple of minutes later, his teammate Cook penetrated through the lane to hit a layup that gave Fort the 57-56 lead.
With 60 seconds remaining, the Indians were holding onto a 63-60 advantage with the ball, but a costly turnover allowed Stuarts Draft to race down the court, where Schages silenced the few fans in attendance with a game-tying 3-pointer.
Sophomore Gutshall has stepped up for Fort all year, and with 7.8 seconds left on the clock, he stepped up again. Gutshall caught the ball and turned around in the face of the defender, putting up a hook shot that found its way off the glass through the bottom of the net to give Fort the 65-63 lead they would not relinquish.
“We had a couple of options on that play, and he was able to finish it,” Fulk said. “He’s a confident player. I trust him with the ball and making decisions with the ball, so I kind of quickly said I want the ball in his hands. I know that’s probably surprising considering the other guys we have, but he finished it and got a good look for us.”
Veney led all scorers with 24 points, while Cook’s strong first-half allowed him to continue his march up the Fort Defiance leaderboard with 20 more points for his resume.
For Stuarts Draft, Schages scored 15 off four 3-pointers of his own, and Stinespring converted 7-of-8 tries for 14 total points.
Fort Defiance improves to 6-3 in Shenandoah District play and 8-3 overall. They will end their regular season on the road at Wilson Memorial (6-2, 10-2) on Friday.
Stuarts Draft fell to 2-7 in the district and overall and will wrap up their district play on Friday at home against Riverheads (3-6, 5-6). Despite falling short, Dewitt continues to look for ways to uplift his team.
“I’m proud of how we played,” he said. “We’re continuing to get better each day, and the boys are staying positive. I’m disappointed that we lost, but there are a lot of positives that we can take from that. And you have to tip your hat to Fort. They made quite a few plays down the stretch.”
STUARTS DRAFT 63, FORT DEFIANCE 65
STUARTS DRAFT (63) — Rothgeb 1 3-3 8, Cash 2 0-0 5, Watkins 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 0-0 5, Schages 5 1-1 15, Howard 4 2-3 12, Stinespring 7 0-0 14, Nice 1 0-0 2, Bridge, Wayne, Harris, Willis, Clinedinst. TOTALS 23 6-7 63
FORT DEFIANCE (65) — Simmons 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 2-2 4, Jones 2 0-0 4, Wright 1 0-1 2, Veney 9 0-1 24, Cook 8 2-3 20, Guthshall 3 0-0 6, Angel 0 0-0 0, Dove, Sutton, Liskey. TOTALS 25 4-7 65
STUARTS DRAFT 23 18 10 12 — 63
FORT DEFIANCE 17 16 14 18 — 65