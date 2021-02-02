Fort Defiance boys basketball team grabs win over Stuarts Draft in final seconds

Stuarts Draft shot an incredibly efficient 16-22 in the first half to take 41-33 advantage into the intermission. Cook’s 12 points were a large part of how the Indians kept the game relatively close despite shooting significantly worse from the field than their opponent.

“We had good ball movement which opened up some gaps for us, and we got post touches as well,” Stuarts Draft head coach Brad Dewitt said of the hot start. “That enabled us to get some open shots and we managed to knock them down.”

Veney picked up where he left off once the third quarter began by hitting an early triple, and the Indians began to charge. Fort shored up some of their defensive woes that allowed for easy inside and fastbreak buckets in the first half to start to mount their comeback.

With 2:12 remaining in the third period, junior Landon Simmons swished a long-range try to bring the Indians within one possession for the first time since the early minutes of the game. Stinespring continued to convert on his tries for the Cougars, who managed to fend off Fort for a little while to take a 51-47 lead into the final quarter.