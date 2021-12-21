 Skip to main content
Fort Defiance boys basketball team knocks off Rockbridge County
BOYS BASKETBALL

Fort Defiance boys basketball team knocks off Rockbridge County

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance notched its second win of the boys basketball season Tuesday night after the Indians escaped the Rockbridge County Wildcats 53-45 in nondistrict play.

Fort avenged a 53-46 loss to the Wildcats on Nov. 30 in Lexington.

The Indians raced to a 27-18 halftime advantage before Rockbridge County roared back to slice the deficit to 41-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Fort managed to restore order coming down the stretch behind 3-pointers from Sam Garber and Tyreek Veney.

Veney led the Indians with 20 points, half coming in the third quarter to keep the Wildcats from taking the lead. Veney finished with four triples, two in the third period.

Landon Simmons was the only other Indian to tally double figures with 11.

Fort (2-3) takes a short Christmas break before returning to action Tuesday at home against Monticello. The Indians begin their Shenandoah District schedule Dec. 30 at home for a visit from Riverheads.

