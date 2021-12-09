Fort Defiance boys basketball team ready to compete in Shenandoah District

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance Indians are small in size and small in numbers to start the 2021-22 boys' basketball season, but head coach Brandon Fulk believes he has the pieces to be a factor in the Shenandoah District.
The Indians won the Shenandoah District regular season crown a year ago, but this year's team must replace guard Ryan Cook, one of the area's top scorers and the Shenandoah District Player of the Year. Cook is now playing baseball at James Madison University.
Going into this season, Fulk has just a 10-man roster and two of those players are unavailable.
"Right now, we only have eight guys who can play," added Fulk. "We'll get a couple guys back later this season and that should help us with our depth, Until then, we'll go with what we have and some of the young guys will get the chance to show what they can do."
Josh Jones, a senior and one of Fort's most experienced returning players, is one of those players who is not in the lineup as he is currently sidelined by injury., "Josh is a very versatile player. He's one of our best defenders and rebounders," praised Fulk. "He's a glue guy. He's one of those guys who does things that help you win ballgames. " Jones was a second-team all-district performer a year ago.
Until Jones returns, Fulk will look to three juniors to carry the load.
The Indians have the makings for a stellar backcourt with juniors Kaedon Johnson and Tyreek Veney.
"Kaedon hasn't played a lot of point guard so he's transitioning into a new role," said Fulk. "Just from Game 1 to Game 2, Kaedon took some big steps forward for us. He's going to be our primary ball-handler. He can be a good shooter and we'll need him to score."
Veney, one of the team's most talented players, was a first-team all-district performer for Fort during the past season. "Tyreek is a dynamic player," added Fulk. "He can really shoot the basketball and he's really good in transition. There are areas of his game that he can still improve on, but Tyreek's got the talent and ability to be one of the top players in the district."
The Indians do not have a lot of size inside and without Jones in the lineup the team is not deep up front. The Indians will rely on junior Henry Gutshall to shoulder the load in the post. "We really like what Henry can do for us on the offensive end. We need him to step up and do the job on the boards for us."
Fulk also expects a pair of sophomores - Samuel Gerber and Connor Patterson - to contribute.
"We need to get Gerber more comfortable playing inside. He has the size and length to help us in there. Connor is also going to get an opportunity to help us. Those two guys are going to be good players," said Fulk.
Senior Landon Simmons along with juniors Jack Liskey and Alphonso Bruce will also contribute for the Fort as the season progresses.
Rebounding and depth are two of the biggest issues facing the staff in the early going. "We don't have a lot of size so rebounding is always going to be an issue. It's something we'll keep working at and we'll get better as the season progresses," said Fulk. "Our biggest concern is our lack of depth. Early in the season, we're asking guys to do a lot from a minutes standpoint."
Despite the obstacles facing the Indians, Fulk is optimistic about his team's prospects going forward. "I really like this group of guys. This group is more together as a group than some of the teams I have coached. They're a fun group to coach.
"Physically, I like the guys we have," Fulk continued. "We'll try to take this early-season adversity and turn it into a positive. It's a process. It's a long season."
By the end of the year, Fulk hopes to have the Indians in the mix near the top of the district.
"For our team, the non-district games are really important as we try to mold this group and have them ready for district play," said Fulk.
"Last year in the district, it seemed like every night, anybody could beat anybody. I think there are a lot of unknowns around the district this year," the Fort coach continued. " We're going to have to play well and keep improving, but we want to be in the mix to compete for the regular season title. Last year, the regular season went down to the last night. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens again this year. "