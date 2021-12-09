Fort Defiance boys basketball team ready to compete in Shenandoah District

Senior Landon Simmons along with juniors Jack Liskey and Alphonso Bruce will also contribute for the Fort as the season progresses.

Rebounding and depth are two of the biggest issues facing the staff in the early going. "We don't have a lot of size so rebounding is always going to be an issue. It's something we'll keep working at and we'll get better as the season progresses," said Fulk. "Our biggest concern is our lack of depth. Early in the season, we're asking guys to do a lot from a minutes standpoint."

Despite the obstacles facing the Indians, Fulk is optimistic about his team's prospects going forward. "I really like this group of guys. This group is more together as a group than some of the teams I have coached. They're a fun group to coach.

"Physically, I like the guys we have," Fulk continued. "We'll try to take this early-season adversity and turn it into a positive. It's a process. It's a long season."

By the end of the year, Fulk hopes to have the Indians in the mix near the top of the district.

"For our team, the non-district games are really important as we try to mold this group and have them ready for district play," said Fulk.

"Last year in the district, it seemed like every night, anybody could beat anybody. I think there are a lot of unknowns around the district this year," the Fort coach continued. " We're going to have to play well and keep improving, but we want to be in the mix to compete for the regular season title. Last year, the regular season went down to the last night. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens again this year. "