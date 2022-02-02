Fort Defiance boys basketball team secures big win over Harrisonburg

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance ripped off its third consecutive victory Wednesday night as the Indians whipped the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks 45-31 in nondistrict boys basketball.

The win over the Class 5 Blue Streaks gives Fort a huge points boost in the Region 3C power ratings. The Indians came into the night sitting 11th in the region, one spot out of gaining the final playoff berth. Rival Staunton entered the night at No. 10.

Fort had lost the earlier meeting to the Streaks 51-28 on Jan. 24 in one of its worst performances of the season, which marked a five-game slide. The Indians haven’t lost since.

Fort held a slim 20-18 lead over the Streaks at halftime, but seized control in the third quarter by outscoring the visitors 16-5. Sam Garber sparked the third-quarter uprising with nine points, including a 3-pointer, while Tyreek Veney drilled a 3 of his own and added a pair of free throws.

Garber led the Indians with 14 points and Veney tallied 12. Henry Gutshall just missed double figures with nine.

Fort (7-8) hosts Shenandoah District unbeaten Wilson Memorial on Friday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.