Fort Defiance boys basketball team surges late to defeat Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE — It took them 29 minutes to grab a lead, but the Fort Defiance boys basketball team got the job done on Thursday night.

After a sluggish first half, an 8-10 fourth-quarter performance from the charity stripe and senior play propelled the Indians to a 43-37 victory over the hosting Monticello Mustangs in non-district action.

“I didn’t think we were engaged enough and focused enough in the first half,” Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk said. “I challenged them at halftime. I thought the difference in the game came down the stretch when the game was tied, and we made a lot of free throws. We’ve been in that situation a lot this year where we had to make free throws in tight games in the fourth quarter. That’s where we won the game.”

The two teams struggled to convert looks and maintain ball possession in the low-scoring opening quarter. However, a buzzer-beater by senior Ben Giese allowed the Mustangs to enter the second quarter with a slight 9-7 lead.

The Indians’ shooting struggles continued in the second quarter, as they often settled for three-point attempts or heavily contested looks in the paint. Fort Defiance went the first five minutes of the second quarter without scoring, trailing by seven at halftime after only scoring 12 points in the first half.

“We’ve continued to struggle shooting the ball, and I think some of that is more of us rather than our opponents,” Fulk said. “The type of shots and the timing of shots are things we have to get better at.”

Senior Tyreek Veney, and the rest of the Indians, began to find offensive momentum in the third quarter. Veney scored six in the quarter as the Indians outdid their entire first-half output to cut the Mustang’s lead to 29-26 heading into the final period.

Fort Defiance finally grabbed the lead after a pair of free throws from senior Kaden Johnson with 2:55 remaining in the game. Veney added a bucket on the following possession to give the Indians some cushion. Johnson nailed three more free throws in the closing minutes to help Fort seal the win and prevent any heroics from Monticello.

“I thought Monticello played extremely hard and made it tough,” Fulk said. “It was in doubt for most of the game, but a couple of our older guys stepped up and made some plays down the stretch. We were pretty good defensively in the last four minutes too.”

Veney led all scorers with 16 points, while Sam Garber provided 10 for Fort Defiance.

The Indians improve to 6-2 (1-0) with the victory and play at Alleghany County on Friday night.

FORT DEFIANCE 43, MONTICELLO 37

MONTICELLO 9 10 8 10 — 37

FORT DEFIANCE 7 5 14 17 — 43

FORT DEFIANCE (43) — Veney 5 5-9 16, Garber 4 0-0 10, Gutshall 2 2-3 6, Hebb 0 0-4 0, Johnson 1 5-6 7, Cruz 1 0-1 2, Liskey 0 2-2 2, Metz, Fink, Alexander, Jones, Patterson, Bruce, TOTALS 14 14-25 43.

MONTICELLO (37) — Ritterbrand 1 0-0 3, Walker 3 0-0 6 Giese 4 0-0 9, Morgan 1 1-2 3, Newell 1 0-0 2, E. Pour 1 1-3 3, Messinger 2 1-1 5, Doherty 1 0-0 2, Bitner 1 0-0 2, Matthews 1 0-0 2, White, J. Pour, Harlow, Pannone, TOTALS 16 3-6 37.