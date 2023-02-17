FORT DEFIANCE — Head coach Brandon Fulk said the Indians looked more locked in than they had all year in practice this week.

It showed on the court Friday night as Fort Defiance picked up the 66-49 win over Liberty Christian Academy in the opening round of the Region 3C boys tournament. The Indians impressed shooting the ball all night, including a dominant 34-point performance from senior Tyreek Veney.

“I thought we’ve gotten good shots all season, but outside of maybe two halves, we just haven’t made shots,” Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk said. “We made shots tonight. I thought we could get whatever we wanted, and they went in.”

The scoring started slowly for the Indians, as Henry Gutshall recorded the team’s first basket over four minutes into the opening quarter. The Bulldogs ended the opening period with a two-point advantage, but a buzzer-beating triple by Samuel Garber set the tone for the rest of the game for Fort Defiance.

Veney and Garber came alive in the second quarter, leading an offensive onslaught as the Indians pulled away. Both players scored 13 first-half points as they took a 12-point lead into the intermission.

“It takes a lot of pressure off to have someone out there who can score with me,” Veney said of his scoring partner on Friday night.

The Indians thrived, moving the ball and finding the open man, mostly avoiding turnovers.

“I thought most of the year we shared the ball well, but it looks even better when things are going in,” Fulk said. “When we’re sharing the ball, and multiple guys are making shots, that gives the team confidence to keep moving the ball and getting the best shot for the group.”

The Bulldogs cut their deficit to nine entering the fourth quarter, but Garber opened the final period with his fourth triple of the night. After that, the Indians locked up defensively, and Veney sealed the game with a bucket through contact to a loud ovation with just over a minute remaining.

Veney’s 34 points led all scorers, while Garber supplied 16 and Gutshall scored 11.

“It didn’t start well. I forced a couple of threes,” Veney said of his performance. “Once I decided to get to the cup, it started dropping in, and it opened up for me. When I did shoot my shots, I had to shoot it with confidence.”

The Indians advance to play top-seeded Spotswood (21-2) on Tuesday night.

FORT DEFIANCE 66, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 49

FORT DEFIANCE 14 21 12 19 — 66

LIBERTY 16 6 16 11 — 49

FORT DEFIANCE (66) — Veney 12 5-6 34, Garber 5 2-2 16, Gutshall 4 2-3 11, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Fink 1 0-0 2, Cruz 1 1-2 3, Alexander, Metz, Liskey, Hebb, Jones, Patterson, Bruce, TOTALS 23 11-15 66.

LIBERTY (49) — Duff 5 0-0 13, Etzel 1 4-4 6, Damon 3 0-0 8, Hartless 4 0-0 10, Harris 4 0-0 10, Spiron, Sweeney, Chapman, Hildebrand, Durst, Wood, Staples, Stephens, Elder, Skates, TOTALS 17 4-4 49.