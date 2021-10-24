 Skip to main content
Fort Defiance cheer squad finishes second at Region 3C championships to reach states
PREP CHEERLEADING

Fort Defiance cheer squad finishes second at Region 3C championships to reach states

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance’s competition cheer squad is state bound.

In front of their home fans, the Indians were flawless in the first round in the Region 3C championships on Saturday and good enough in the second round to secure a second-place finish behind first-place Spotswood.

The Region 3C champs and the regional runners-up both advance to the state competition at Virginia Commonwealth University on Nov. 6.

“I’m super proud of everybody,” Fort coach Melissa Hill said. “We didn’t have as clean of a routine in the second round, which is something that we’ll need to work on to move onto the state championships. There’s definitely room for growth. I feel like this puts us in a great place. We know what we work on to better our score when we get there.”

Fort was one of five teams that advanced to the second round along with Spotswood, Rockbridge County, Heritage High School and Brookeville. Once the five teams completed their second performance, the announcer started by declaring the regional runners-up.

When Fort’s name was called, the cheerleaders and the crowd went crazy.

It was a surreal moment for team captains Tiara Stevens and Olivia Hebb.

“It feels really good,” Stevens said. “We’ve worked really hard this season. All of our fans push for us. They cheer for us. They know how much we want it, and it feels good to show them what we can do. We made it to states.”

“I’m proud of each and every single one of them,” Hebb said of her teammates. “I’m glad we got to show up and show out, and do what we needed to do. I love them very much, and I’m very, very proud of them.”

With their best performance of the season in the Shenandoah District meet a week ago, Wilson Memorial also secured a Region 3C berth. The Hornets didn’t advance to the second round on Saturday, but co-coaches Tara Wagoner and Mallory Clatyor are thrilled to have their squad going deeper into the postseason.

“Things didn’t go as well as last week, but ultimately we’re super proud of our girls,” Wagoner said. “We’ve come a long way, and we’re proud.”

“It’s been a long time since Wilson’s made it to regionals,” Claytor added. “We’re super excited to be here.”

All-Region 3C Cheer Team

FIRST TEAM

Payton Miller, freshman, Fort Defiance

Tiara Stevens, junior, Fort Defiance

Chase Hite, junior, Fort Defiance

Kaitlyn Snead, sophomore, Wilson Memorial

SECOND TEAM

Alec McLaren, sophomore, Fort Defiance

Olivia Hebb, junior, Fort Defiance

Chi’yere Williams, freshman, Wilson Memorial

Hayley Clinton, junior, Wilson Memorial

