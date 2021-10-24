Fort Defiance cheer squad finishes second at Region 3C championships to reach states

Fort Defiance cheerleaders compete Saturday in the Region 3C championships in Fort Defiance. The Indians finshed second and Wilson Memorial placed seventh.
Fort Defiance cheerleaders react Saturday after placing second in the Region 3C championships in Fort Defiance.
Fort Defiance cheerleaders pose for a group photo Saturday at the Region 3C championships in Fort Defiance.
Wilson Memorial cheerleaders compete Saturday in the Region 3C championships in Fort Defiance. Wilson Memorial placed seventh.
A Wilson Memorial cheerleader competes Saturday in the Region 3C championships in Fort Defiance. Wilson Memorial placed seventh.
Cheerleading fans attend Saturday's Region 3C championships in Fort Defiance.
CHRIS LASSITER
For The News Virginian
FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance’s competition cheer squad is state bound.
In front of their home fans, the Indians were flawless in the first round in the Region 3C championships on Saturday and good enough in the second round to secure a second-place finish behind first-place Spotswood.
The Region 3C champs and the regional runners-up both advance to the state competition at Virginia Commonwealth University on Nov. 6.
“I’m super proud of everybody,” Fort coach Melissa Hill said. “We didn’t have as clean of a routine in the second round, which is something that we’ll need to work on to move onto the state championships. There’s definitely room for growth. I feel like this puts us in a great place. We know what we work on to better our score when we get there.”
Fort was one of five teams that advanced to the second round along with Spotswood, Rockbridge County, Heritage High School and Brookeville. Once the five teams completed their second performance, the announcer started by declaring the regional runners-up.
When Fort’s name was called, the cheerleaders and the crowd went crazy.
It was a surreal moment for team captains Tiara Stevens and Olivia Hebb.
“It feels really good,” Stevens said. “We’ve worked really hard this season. All of our fans push for us. They cheer for us. They know how much we want it, and it feels good to show them what we can do. We made it to states.”