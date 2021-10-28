Fort Defiance cross country runners dominate Shenandoah meet

Taking second as a team after Fort’s 19 was Wilson with 60 followed by Waynesboro with 64 and Riverheads with 97.

Fort girls’ coach Dave Stewart noted that Wednesday’s race was a good warmup for some stiff competition next Tuesday at noon in the Region 3C meet. “We really pushed each other today and did well with our pack running. We are going to need that next week when we run Spotswood, one of the top teams in the region.”

In the boys’ race, Corbin, a senior, outkicked the pack, finishing in a sizzling 17:16. The only other runner to break 18 minutes was Waynesboro junior Adam Groves who was second in 17:46.

Corbin noted that this was the second time that he has seen the course this season and he was using it as a preview for next Tuesday’s regional competition. “I went out as hard as I could and it come together,” he said. “We are really coming together as a team,” he added.

Fort senior Sam Tindall was third in 18:02, while Buffalo Gap junior Ben Cromer kicked to a fourth place, 18:28, finish. Parker Blosser was fifth for Fort in 18:32, Stuarts Draft’s Leorenzo Callow was sixth in 18:55, and Fort junior Nate Smoker rounded out the all-district list with a seventh-place, 19:08, time.