Fort Defiance cross country runners dominate Shenandoah meet

FISHERSVILLE — “One Team, One Dream.”
That is how the Fort Defiance cross country runners sum up the ethos of their school’s program. On Wednesday at the Shenandoah District meet, Fort’s runners showed the rest of the district exactly what that means.
Not only did Fort Defiance have the top girl and boy runners in the race in Abby Lane and Ramsey Corbin, but they dominated the team competition with their pack running handily winning the girls meet handily with 19 points and the boys meet with 23.
In the girls’ competition, Lane, just a sophomore, outkicked her teammate junior Emma Staley by seven seconds, to win going away with a time of 20:45 to Staley’s 20:52. Junior teammate Trinity Neff was third in 21:40.
“I was pleased with my splits,” said Lane. “The course felt fast for a hilly course,” she added. Lane pointed to the support and motivation from her teammates as the key to her personal and the team’s success this season. “We all push each other. We believe in pack running.”
Wilson Memorial sophomore Quinn Franklin broke up the Fort dominance with a fourth place, 21:56, finish. Waynesboro freshman Lydia Kimmell was fifth in 22:14, and Staunton freshman Brook Loar was sixth in 22:36.
Finishing in seventh to round out the all-district team (featuring the top seven finishers) was Fort’s Bethany Lang in 22:41. Indian runners Logan Braun and Allison Sheets finished eighth and ninth. Rounding out the top 10 was Waynesboro Naomi Blair. Wilson’s Cassidy Plautz and McKenna Vess finished 11th and 12th respectively, before Fort’s Dagon Wheeler crossed in 13th place, Waynesboro’s Cadence Boucher was 14th and Riverheads’ Summer Wallace was 15th.
Taking second as a team after Fort’s 19 was Wilson with 60 followed by Waynesboro with 64 and Riverheads with 97.
Fort girls’ coach Dave Stewart noted that Wednesday’s race was a good warmup for some stiff competition next Tuesday at noon in the Region 3C meet. “We really pushed each other today and did well with our pack running. We are going to need that next week when we run Spotswood, one of the top teams in the region.”
In the boys’ race, Corbin, a senior, outkicked the pack, finishing in a sizzling 17:16. The only other runner to break 18 minutes was Waynesboro junior Adam Groves who was second in 17:46.
Corbin noted that this was the second time that he has seen the course this season and he was using it as a preview for next Tuesday’s regional competition. “I went out as hard as I could and it come together,” he said. “We are really coming together as a team,” he added.
Fort senior Sam Tindall was third in 18:02, while Buffalo Gap junior Ben Cromer kicked to a fourth place, 18:28, finish. Parker Blosser was fifth for Fort in 18:32, Stuarts Draft’s Leorenzo Callow was sixth in 18:55, and Fort junior Nate Smoker rounded out the all-district list with a seventh-place, 19:08, time.
Wilson’s Joseph Childress was eighth, Fort’s Conner Mitchell and Jacob Schulz were ninth and 10th respectively, and Waynesboro’s Dylan Colander was 11th. Eli Spire was 12th for the Indians, while Wilson’s Adarsh Shah and Angelo Correa were 13th and 14th. Rounding out the top 15 was Buffalo Gap’s Caleb Graham.
In the boys’ team scoring, after Fort’s 23, Waynesboro was next with 71 points. Wilson Memorial was third with 74, while Gap was fourth with 95, followed by Staunton’s 131, and Riverheads’ 134.
“I was very pleased with the mental attitude in how our team approached this race today,” noted Fort boys’ coach Stephen Metcalfe. “Everyone raced well today and we were able to gain some insight as to where we need to make improvements before the regionals next week,” he added.
Pleasantly surprised with both her boys and girls team on Wednesday was Waynesboro coach Julie Stevens. “This year has been a rebuilding year with a lot of goals as we learn how to run in packs and gain confidence. We proved today that we are getting that confidence. Everybody ran their personal records and we know what we have to do next year,” she said.
She pointed to the strong performances of Lydia Kimmell and Adam Groves who finished fifth and second respectively. In addition, the Waynesboro boys will advance to the regionals as a team.
“I just take great pride in what the kids did today,” she added.
In the girls’ regional competition, Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial will run as teams in the Region 3C meet next Tuesday at noon at Wilson Memorial. Buffalo Gap and Riverheads will run as teams in 1B regional competition in Altavista, and Stuarts Draft will also compete as a team in 2B regional competition in Woodstock.
Competing as individuals in regionals will be Waynesboro’s Kimmell and Naomi Blair, as well as Staunton’s Brook Loar.
In the boys’ competition, Fort and Waynesboro will go on to compete as teams in the regional meet next Tuesday at Wilson, while Riverheads and Buffalo Gap will travel as teams to single A cross country regional competition and Stuarts Draft will run as a team in regional competition in Woodstock. Individually, three runners from Wilson Memorial, Joseph Childress, Adarsh Shah, and Angelo Correa will go on to regional competition.