Fort Defiance cross country runners race past Waynesboro, Buffalo Gap

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance girls and boys cross country teams took senior night seriously Wednesday in a tri-meet on their Mt. Airy home course as they downed Shenandoah District foes Waynesboro and Buffalo Gap.

In the girls meet, the first six runners to cross the finish line were all Fort girls as they compile just 15 points in the dominating victory. Waynesboro scored 49 points, while Buffalo Gap did not have enough runners to tally a score.

Fort’s Abby Lane and Emma Staley pulled away in the middle mile of the race and finished nearly a minute ahead of the rest of the field. Lane was first in 21:13.84 and Staley was second in 21:19.22

Fort’s Trinity Neff was third in 22:10.25. Close on her heels was Bethany Lang in 22:10.80. Logan Braun was fifth in 23:02.69 and Allison Sheets was sixth in 23:40.23.

Waynesboro’s Lydia Kimmell in seventh was the first non-Indian runner to cross. Her time was 24:12.05. Fort’s Dagon Wheeler was eighth in 24:55.57 and Naomi Blair from Waynesboro was ninth in 25:26.37. Rounding out the top ten was Fort runner Bianca Brensinger in 25:50.97.

In the boys meet, running star Ramsey Corbin led from start to finish to cap off his senior year with an outstanding time of 16:57 on the hilly Mt. Airy Course.

Senior Sam Tindall finished in second place. Parker Blosser was fourth, Connor Mitchell fifth, Jacob Schulz sixth, Nate Smoker eighth, and senior Eli Spire was ninth as the Indian runners dominated their home course.

