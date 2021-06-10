Fort Defiance crushes Wilson Memorial in baseball to force special playoff game

“I am so damn proud of Camden,” Fort head coach Damien Fink said. “He wanted the ball and he delivered. That was one gutty performance. He had pitched maybe 10 innings all season because of some arm trouble, but he came to me a few days ago and said if we are in this situation that he wanted the ball. That is true senior leadership right there.”

Despite scoring 15 runs, the Indians only had six hits, but used four Wilson errors and nine walks in the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early by the 10-run mercy rule. In the sixth when the Indians scored seven runs, they had only one hit, but received five straight walks, an error that allowed two runs, a hit batter with the sacks full and a wild pitch.

“The seniors have been in must-win situations before,” Fink said. “As sophomores in 2019 they upset Turner Ashby in the regionals. I felt good going into this game in a must-win situation knowing the seniors knew this pressure. I thought if we could get going early then we would be OK.”