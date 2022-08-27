Fort Defiance football team comes up short at Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Dan Rolfe’s message to his Fort Defiance Indian football team was simple.

Just punch back.

Fort knew that Turner Ashby would play a hard-nosed, smash mouth style of football. Rolfe, the head coach at Fort, just wanted to make sure his club counter-punched rather than fold.

The Indians didn’t get the win.

But the team didn’t back down, either.

The Knights scored an insurance touchdown late in the fourth quarter en route to a 30-16 nondistrict win Friday night. It was still a one-possession ballgame midway through the final period.

“The one thing we talked about is we knew were going to get punched in the face,” Rolfe said. “I think the most important thing about tonight is we sent a message that we were going to play.”

Fort scored on the game’s opening drive. Sophomore quarter Trey Miller, who had an impressive outing for the Indians, scored from 24 yards out to give his club a 7-0 at the end of the first period.

Turner Ashby’s Micah Shank scored from 2 yards out to open the second quarter, and the Knights took the lead by completing the first of two successful 2-point conversions in the game. Not to be outdone, Fort marched the ball right back down the field and scored to regain the lead.

Again, it was Miller, this time from 1-yard out to give Indians a 13-8 advantage.

“I thought at times, we played very well,” Rolfe said. “The offense played great in the first half, and truthfully in the second half. I thought Trey played one heck of a game. It was (because of) the offensive line. Bradley Hebb made some good runs, but we got worn down a little bit there in that second half.”

Turner Ashby took the lead for good on the first of Beau Baylor’s three touchdowns in the game.

Leading 16-13 at the half, Baylor’s first touchdown of the second half increased the TA lead to 10, 23-13. Fort’s defense, however, kept the Indians within striking range with a huge fourth-and-goal stop to close the third quarter.

“A lot of times in the past,” said Rolfe, acknowledging the grit of his team, “we would have folded.”

Fort placekicker William Brooks made it a one-possession game with a successful 26-yard field goal, but Baylor added a late score to give the Knights the two-score cushion to close the game.

Fort (0-1) host Liberty Bedford on Friday.

TURNER ASHBY 30, FORT DEFIANCE 16

FORT DEFIANCE 7 6 0 3 — 16

TURNER ASHBY 8 8 7 7 — 30

FIRST QUARTER

FD – Miller 24 run. Brooks kick

TA – Shank 2 run. Dowdy 2-pt conversion

SECOND QUARTER

FD – Miller 1 run. Extra point failed

TA – Baylor 2 run. Petit 2-pt conversion

THIRD QUARTER

TA – Baylor 2 run. Miller kick

FOURTH QUARTER

FD – Brooks 26-yard field goal

TA – Baylor 2 run. Miller kick