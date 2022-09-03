Fort Defiance football team ekes out win over Liberty-Bedford

FORT DEFIANCE — With momentum potentially slipping out of their hands late in the fourth quarter, Fort Defiance did what good teams do best when nursing a one-score lead: slow down.

With the visiting Liberty-Bedford having just driven confidently down the field for a score, the Indians made their way to the red zone and burned four crucial minutes late in the contest. To cap off the well-executed final drive, Will Brooks nailed a 17-yard field goal to seal Fort's 24-14 win in nondistrict football action.

“With Will, you always have that in your back pocket,” Indians’ head coach Dan Rolfe said of the game-sealing kick. “I asked him before then, ‘do you feel comfortable on the left hash?’ He said yes, so we felt comfortable running the play to set it up. I have the utmost trust in him.”

The two teams battled defensively early, with neither team breaking into the scoring column in the first quarter.

Quarterback Trey Miller broke the tie early in the second quarter by scampering into the end zone on a QB keeper to put Fort Defiance on the board first.

A few minutes later, the refs initially signaled an Indians fumble and Liberty recovery but waved off the turnover after discussion. On the next play after the confusion, Miller connected deep with Talyn Armentrout for a 45-yard touchdown.

“When you look at [Armentrout], he doesn’t look fast until he runs a route, and he’s faster than what it appears,” Rolfe said. “He has a knack of finding the space and getting open. We took a shot when we thought we could do it, and it worked tonight.”

The Minutemen managed to score with just 13 seconds left in the first half after a successful two-minute drill capped by a two-yard touchdown run by running back Kentrell Evans.

The third quarter was another scoreless affair, as both teams struggled with turnovers and execution.

The Indians put together their first successful drive of the second half at the end of the third which bled into the fourth quarter, as Miller threw a check down to Bradley Hebb to put Fort Defiance up 21-7 with 10:50 remaining in the game.

“I thought he threw the ball incredibly well,” Rolfe said of Miller’s play. “We had no choice. When they put that many guys in the box, you’re going to have to throw a little bit and he rose to the challenge.”

Liberty fired right back as a 35-yard connection between quarterback Mason Davison and Dameen Williams put the Minutemen in a prime position to score. A few plays later, Evans found the edge for an 11-yard score.

The Indians responded with their game-sealing drive and subsequent stop on defense to capture their first win of the young season.

Fort Defiance improved to 1-1 on the season and will host Waynesboro next week in their first game of the season against a district rival. Liberty fell to 0-2 and will host Staunton River next week.

FORT DEFIANCE 24, LIBERTY-BEDFORD 14

LIBERTY 0 7 0 7 — 14

FORT DEFIANCE 0 14 0 10 —24

Second quarter

FD — Miller 9 rush (kick failed)

FD — Armentrout 45 pass (Miller run)

L — Evans 2 rush (Phillips kick)

Fourth quarter

FD — Hebb 2 pass (Brooks kick)

L — Evans 11 rush (Phillips kick)

FD — Brooks 17 kick