Fort Defiance football team falls on road to Broadway

“Credit to Fort, they came in here and showed us something we have not seen by going spread and getting into the pistol and running a little bit of [read-option],” Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said. “They’ve done that to us a little before, but credit to our defensive staff who got down there and made an adjustment at the half.”

Another short touchdown run by Showalter before the end of the half put the Indians in a 21-0 hole, but Fort would respond with their best play of the night to open the second half. Senior back Riley Miller took the opening handoff on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter 75-yards to the house, and a successful two-point conversion put the Indians within 13 points.

Unfortunately, the Gobblers responded by getting back to business on the ground, rushing down the field before Showalter capped off a five-play drive with a 15-yard score, his fourth of the night.

From there, Fort faced even more adversity when their starting center was taken out of the game because of an injury and replaced by a freshman. Errant snaps led to quick decisions by Trey Miller, who found himself wrapped up by defenders consistently.