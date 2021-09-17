Fort Defiance football team falls on road to Broadway

BROADWAY — A youthful Fort Defiance team found themselves on the opposite end of a chippy game Friday night, as penalties and miscues, as well as a dominating rushing performance from Broadway, led to a 42-8 win for the Gobblers in non-district play.
The Indians, who field several freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup, showed flashes of offensive potential but frequently found themselves backpedaling after a false start or a holding penalty.
“The penalties killed us because every time we got a little momentum, we got knocked back,” Fort coach Dan Rolfe said. “When you’re young, you can’t have those setbacks. When we are ahead of the chains, we can do some things, but when we get behind, we are limited right now.”
The Gobblers' first drive of the game set the tone for most of what was to come. Running back Cameron Showalter found holes and carried defenders with him as Broadway pulled off a six-minute opening drive ending in a five-yard score from the senior back.
Showalter opened the second quarter with another short score, as a pass interference penalty brought Broadway within a couple of yards of the endzone.
Fort found offensive success in the first half running option play for freshman quarterback Trey Miller, who scrambled his way to 41 yards on five carries, but the Indians failed to capitalize with points in the first two quarters.
“Credit to Fort, they came in here and showed us something we have not seen by going spread and getting into the pistol and running a little bit of [read-option],” Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said. “They’ve done that to us a little before, but credit to our defensive staff who got down there and made an adjustment at the half.”
Another short touchdown run by Showalter before the end of the half put the Indians in a 21-0 hole, but Fort would respond with their best play of the night to open the second half. Senior back Riley Miller took the opening handoff on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter 75-yards to the house, and a successful two-point conversion put the Indians within 13 points.
Unfortunately, the Gobblers responded by getting back to business on the ground, rushing down the field before Showalter capped off a five-play drive with a 15-yard score, his fourth of the night.
From there, Fort faced even more adversity when their starting center was taken out of the game because of an injury and replaced by a freshman. Errant snaps led to quick decisions by Trey Miller, who found himself wrapped up by defenders consistently.
“I have nothing but praise for that child because a lot of times he does not have the time to throw,” Rolfe said. “He is going to be a really good quarterback before all is said and done. What I give him the most credit for is having the leadership and toughness because he takes a beating. We’re young up front, and this is the fourth game where we’ve had a different five starting at offensive line.”
The Gobblers sealed the game up, with sophomore back Herschel Hoffeditz joining the scoring party on the ground with a rushing touchdown of his own.
“It’s a one-two punch. Herschel [Hoffeditz] brings the power and Cam [Showalter] brings the speed to it,” Grogg said. “We are excited about those guys and trusting the guys up front because that is where it all starts. [The backs] might get the stats and everything, but it starts with our offensive line, and I thought they dominated tonight.”
Gobblers’ quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller also contributed with 192 yards passing, and converted a fake punt with a 63-yard rush to the endzone.
With the loss, the Indians are still searching for their first win of the season as they fall to 0-4. Fort moves on to face Rockbridge County next week, who defeated Staunton 47-8 on Friday. Broadway enters a bye week 3-1.
BROADWAY 42, FORT DEFIANCE 8
FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 8 0 — 8
BROADWAY 7 14 7 14 — 42
First quarter
B — Showalter 2 run (Copenhaver kick)
Second quarter
B — Showalter 6 run (Copenhaver kick)