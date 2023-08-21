FORT DEFIANCE — After two years of being described as a talented but inexperienced football team, the Fort Defiance football team hopes to avoid the youthful mistakes of the past and earn wins on the gridiron this fall.

Boasting 25 upperclassmen to just 10 sophomores, head coach Dan Rolfe said the team brings high hopes and energy to the field as they approach their season-opener on Friday against Turner Ashby.

“It is night and day from the past couple of years,” Rolfe said of the team’s energy. “Maybe a little bit of that energy is from experience, and maybe a little is understanding what it takes to get over that hump.”

While the Indians’ roster only fields eight seniors, many of the juniors played varsity football each of the previous two seasons, Rolfe said.

“It pays a huge dividend because even though we don’t have a lot of seniors, we have a lot of juniors,” Rolfe said. “And a lot of those juniors and key contributors have been playing for two years. In football years, they’re seniors. … We have a lot of experience.”

Junior quarterback Trey Miller said the team has gelled well together but still has work to do to be successful this season.

“We have a lot of chemistry now that we’ve been together for a couple of years,” Miller said. “But we’re still a work in progress right now. We’re not trying to be perfect.”

Key returners

Along with Miller, junior wide receiver Talyn Armentrout returns. The two established a dynamic connection last season, often connecting for lengthy scores.

“We worked hard every day in the offseason,” Armentrout said of the two’s attempts to improve.

Rolfe pointed to senior offensive linemen Garrett Barone, offensive tackle, and Aaron Bailey, who switched from tight end to guard, as two players to watch.

Another crucial aspect for the Indians will be running back Bradley Hebb’s health. If the junior can stay on the field, Rolfe said he foresees big things.

“He missed three games in a crucial part of the season last year,” Rolfe said. “I think he’s going to have a breakout year at tailback.”

Newcomers to watch

Three players football fans in Augusta County may not be acquainted with who Rolfe said may make an impact on Friday nights are defensive end Patrick Humphries, defensive end/tight end Elijah Pultz and sophomore Blake Marshall.

“Humphries has had a fantastic camp,” Rolfe said. “They’re going to be key contributors. Maybe not early in the season, but I think down the road, they’re going to be forced to play a little more.”

The skinny

While the Indians finished last season with a 3-7 record, they kept most games competitive. Fort lost six games by 14 or less points.

“Last year, we were 3-7, but we easily could have flipped that to 6-4 or 7-3 if we closed out some of those games,” Armentrout said.

Armentrout and Miller both pointed to penalties and unforced mistakes as reasons the team failed to convert close games into wins last season.

Four of Fort’s losses were in one-possession games, including a thriller against Stuarts Draft that ended with a 10-7 defeat following a late interception in the end zone.

One of the keys to the team’s success this year will be how it responds in those close-game situations.

“We’ve got to learn how to get off the field,” Rolfe said. “We’ve got to learn how to make a big play when we need a big play. If you look at a lot of those games last year, within the last two minutes, we either had the ball leading or in a position to take the lead. Finding a way to close games is a big thing for us this season.”

Schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Turner Ashby 7 p.m.

Sept. 1: at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Madison County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: vs. Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: vs. Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: Bye week

Oct. 27: vs. Staunton, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.