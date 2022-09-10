Fort Defiance football team outlasts visiting Waynesboro

FORT DEFIANCE — Riding a stellar performance by sophomore quarterback Trey Miller, the Fort Defiance Indians held off Waynesboro 30-21 on Friday night in Shenandoah District action.

Miller accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns, including two rushing scores, to go along with a clutch kick and defensive showing from Will Brooks to propel the Indians to knock off their district rival.

The game was in stark contrast to the contest between the two teams last year, where Waynesboro won 43-21. With the Indians' second win in a row, they eclipsed their win total from the 2021 season.

“We knew coming in that we had progressed,” Indians head coach Dan Rolfe said. “We had to suffer some growing pains last year starting as many freshmen as we did, but we knew it was going to pay dividends this year. The super-sophomores have done a heck of a job. It feels good because they’ve got that year of experience, so they’re not playing like tenth graders.”

The teams traded scores in the first quarter, with Miller starting off the scoring with a 23-yard QB keeper. On the following possession, the Giants put together a meticulous drive ending in a bruising five-yard score from standout Ryan Barbour.

Miller picked up another rushing score in the second quarter, this time for 29 yards, before showing off his arm a few minutes later, connecting deep with Talyn Armentrout for a 46-yard score to put Fort Defiance up 20-7.

“He was excellent tonight,” Rolfe said of his quarterback’s play. “We put a lot of onus on the quarterback because a lot of what he does is completely on him. If he makes the wrong decision, it doesn’t look good. When he makes the right one, it flows well. His deep balls were spot on tonight.”

A lengthy kickoff return set the Giants up deep in enemy territory, and a couple of plays later Barbour found a hole and scampered in for a 10-yard score.

Penalties plagued Waynesboro throughout the first half, and they struck again right before the half. A pass interference penalty set Brooks up for a 26-yard attempt with 0.4 seconds remaining in the half to give the Indians some breathing room.

“The field goal [before half] was about as clutch as they get,” Rolfe said. “Waynesboro is so dangerous that you need a little space. To go from six to nine right before the half is huge. That’s three field goals longer than 20 yards this year where he’s been automatic.”

The teams battled defensively in the third until Barbour struck again late in the quarter with an 11-yard score to bring the Giants within two points.

The Indians sealed the game midway through the fourth quarter when Miller delivered a deep pass to a diving Landon Barb, who reeled in the 24-yard pass as he fell into the end zone to give Fort Defiance the decisive 30-21 lead.

The Indians improve to 2-1 with the win, 1-0 in district play, and will host Broadway next week.

The Little Giants fall to 0-3 on the season and in district play and host the surging Wilson Memorial Green Hornets next week.

“I’ve got to do a better job of getting our kids to understand what we need to do day in and day out to come out here and finish on top at the end of the game,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said.

FORT DEFIANCE 30, WAYNESBORO 21

WAYNESBORO 7 7 7 0 — 21

FORT DEFIANCE 6 17 0 7 — 30

First quarter

FD — Miller 23 run (PAT failed)

W — Barbour 5 run (Argueta kick)

Second quarter

FD — Miller 29 run (Pass failed)

FD — Armentrout 46 pass (Masincup rush)

W — Barbour 10 run (Argueta kick)

FD — Brooks 26 kick

Third quarter

W — Barbour 11 run (Argueta kick)

Fourth quarter

FD — Barb 24 pass (Brooks kick)