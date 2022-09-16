Fort Defiance football team overcomes 7-point deficit to beat Broadway

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance found its offensive rhythm in the second half Friday night, rallying from a 7-0 halftime deficit to defeat Broadway 19-7 in nonconference action.

The Gobblers dominated the opening half, running 38 offensive plays compared to just 12 snaps for the Fort. The Gobblers had three possessions in the first half and penetrated the red zone each time, yet came away with just seven points.

"Broadway came in with a scheme and game plan that they were going to run the football and control the clock and that's just what they did," said Fort head coach Dan Rolfe. "We didn't have many plays on offense in the first half and we just couldn't get anything going."

Broadway took the opening kickoff and drove from its 24 to a first-and-goal at the Indians 6-yard line. On first down, a fumbled snap from center cost the Gobblers a yard and, following a run for no gain, a procedure penalty pushed the ball back to the 12. The Indians took over on downs after a pair of incomplete passes.

On Fort's first offensive play, quarterback Trey Miller connected with Talyn Armentrout on a 30-yard pass play. Fort gained just 21 more yards the remainder of the first half.

Broadway started its next drive on its 18-yard line and 18 plays later the Gobblers found the end zone. Broadway used a fake punt to keep the drive alive and converted two more fourth-down plays on the way to the end zone. Running back Cole Muenschel bulled over from the 2 to cap the drive, giving the Gobblers a 7-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first half.

The Gobblers put together one more impressive drive late in the opening half. A pass interference penalty, followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, both against Fort, gave the Gobblers a first down at the Indians 46-yard line. Broadway kept the ball on the ground and moved to the Fort 19. A 9-yard pass play from QB Ethan Pfmatter to Hunter Deavers put the ball at the 10, but the Gobblers fumbled on the next play and Fort recovered to end the scoring threat.

The second half started out much the same as the first half. The Fort offense went three plays and punt on its first possession and the Gobblers drove deep into Fort territory on its first possession before the drive stalled at the Indians' 21 yard-line.

The Fort offense then put together its first drive of the night behind some hard running from back Brennan Masincup. The Fort back ripped off gains of 12, 8 and 13 yards as the Indians ventured into Broadway territory. A fumbled snap put Fort behind the chains and left the Indians in a fourth-and-7 situation. Miller hit Armentrout on a quick slant and the play gained 8 yards, giving Fort a first down at the Broadway 27. Masincup broke free and scored on the next play, tying the game at 7-7 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter

The Gobblers started the ensuing possession from its 20 and moved toward midfield, but the Indians forced a another turnover, recovering a fumble at the Broadway 49-yard line.

On the next play, Armentrout ran a hitch-and-go route and Miller delivered a strike as the 49-yard scoring play gave Fort a 13-7 lead with 8:54 left to play.

The Fort defense then forced a Broadway punt and the Indians took over deep in its own half of the field at the 18-yard line with 7:34 left on the clock. On third-and 8, Miller scrambled out of the pocket, broke a tackle and race 80 yards for a touchdown to give Fort a 19-7 lead.

"Our kids on defense played their butts off tonight," Rolfe said. "We got whipped a little bit up front tonight, but they would bend, but they didn't break"

While the defense made enough plays to keep Fort in the game, Miller made the big plays in the second half to turn the game in Fort's favor.

"Trey's been doing that all year, making big plays for us," Rolfe said. "The hitch and go was beautiful and then he bailed us out of a tough spot with the long run to put us up 19-7. "

The Indians are now 3-1 with a road trip to Rockbridge next on the schedule.

"Being 3-1 is a lot better than 0-4. I'm pleased we're 3-1, but I wouldn't say I'm surprised," Rolfe said. "A year ago, this team would have panicked in a game like this. Tonight, there was no panic."

FORT DEFIANCE 19, BROADWAY 7

BROADWAY 0 7 0 0 — 7

FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 7 12 — 19

SECOND QUARTER

B - Muenscher 2 run (Familia kick)

THIRD QUARTER

FD - Masincup 27 run (Brooks kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

FD - Armentrout 49 pass from Miller (kick blocked)

FD - Miller 80 run (conversion run failed)