Fort Defiance football team struggles in season-opening loss to Turner Ashby

FORT DEFIANCE — First up for Fort Defiance’s football team was a complete Turner Ashby team with Valley District championship aspirations.

It proved to be a tough way to open the season for the Indians.

Turner Ashby scored on the opening kickoff, added a second special teams touchdown, and also scored five offensive touchdowns en route to a 47-6 nondistrict victory in the season opener for both teams Friday night.

“The scoreboard said it all,” Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe said. “They were that much better than us tonight. They’re a really good team, and we have a long way to go.”

There were a few bright spots for Fort Defiance, just not enough of them to make the scoreboard competitive.

Trey Miller, the Indians’ freshman quarterback, scored on a 30-yard touchdown run late in the fourth. However, every scoring play leading up to Miller’s electrifying run belonged to Turner Ashby.

Fort Defiance won the coin flip and deferred receiving until the second half. Turner Ashby called a trick play on the first play of the season. After a reverse and a misdirection, Knights returner Jalin Quintanilla returned the ball 88 yards for a score.