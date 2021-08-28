Fort Defiance football team struggles in season-opening loss to Turner Ashby

FORT DEFIANCE — First up for Fort Defiance’s football team was a complete Turner Ashby team with Valley District championship aspirations.
It proved to be a tough way to open the season for the Indians.
Turner Ashby scored on the opening kickoff, added a second special teams touchdown, and also scored five offensive touchdowns en route to a 47-6 nondistrict victory in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
“The scoreboard said it all,” Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe said. “They were that much better than us tonight. They’re a really good team, and we have a long way to go.”
There were a few bright spots for Fort Defiance, just not enough of them to make the scoreboard competitive.
Trey Miller, the Indians’ freshman quarterback, scored on a 30-yard touchdown run late in the fourth. However, every scoring play leading up to Miller’s electrifying run belonged to Turner Ashby.
Fort Defiance won the coin flip and deferred receiving until the second half. Turner Ashby called a trick play on the first play of the season. After a reverse and a misdirection, Knights returner Jalin Quintanilla returned the ball 88 yards for a score.
Turner Ashby capped off an 86-yard drive on its first offensive possession with a 11-yard TD run by Dylan Eppard.
After pinning Fort Defiance deep in its own territory on the ensuing possession, Justen Spence recovered a blocked punt attempt in the end zone to give TA a 19-0 lead.
That lead increased to 33-0 at the half when Samuel Shickel added touchdown runs of 25 and 81 yards.
Second half scoring runs by Eppard and Micah Shank secured the 41-point victory for the Knights.
TURNER ASHBY 47, FORT DEFIANCE 6
TURNER ASHBY 12 21 14 0 — 47
FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 0 0 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
TA – Quintanilla 88-yard kickoff return. 2-point conversion failed
TA - Eppard 11-yard run. 2-point conversion failed
SECOND QUARTER
TA – Spence punt block recovery. Miller kick
TA – Shickel 25-yard run. Miller kick
TA – Shickel 81-yard run. Miller kick
THIRD QUARTER
TA – Eppard 2-yard run. Miller kick.
TA – Shank 37-yard run. Miller kick