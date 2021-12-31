Fort Defiance girls basketball team beats shorthanded Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Fort Defiance scored the final 16 points of the third quarter Thursday night to break open a tight game, and the Indians went on to knock off the scrappy Riverheads Gladiators 87-65 in the Shenandoah District girls basketball opener for both squads.
The shorthanded Gladiators, who were without starting shooting guard Taia Chandler, gave the Indians everything they could handle until the final 2:30 of the third period when the wheels fell off.
Riverheads (5-4, 0-1) trailed 47-43 after an Anna Shirley bucket in the paint, but the Gladiators never scored again until early in the fourth quarter, and the Indians had surged to a 65-43 lead.
Fort (5-2, 1-0) cranked up ‘The System’ under first-year head coach Mike Gale, which he used so effectively during his days of coaching the Stuarts Draft boys, to seize command. During the 16-0 blitz, the Indians had 11 points off turnovers by Riverheads, which had 13 in the quarter.
“It was good to see ‘The System’ doing what it is suppose to do during that stretch,” Gale said. “I think we are turning the corner with it. In our earlier games, we were the ones hitting the wall, but tonight we pushed through and wore Riverheads down.”
Trinity Hedrick scored half of Fort’s points during the game-breaking run, including a 3-pointer, while Kiersten Ransome converted an old-fashioned three-point play.
Gale, who pulled double-duty by coaching the jayvees (the first time since 2004) to a victory, said the game was typical for one played over the holiday break with a lot of ups and downs.
“It was a chaotic mess out there, but that is kind of what we want,” he said. “I think the girls are figuring out what we want. They are trying to do the right things, and I know they will get there.
“I can’t really put a percentage on where the development of ‘The System’ is at, but we are ahead of schedule,” Gale said. “We still have tons of improvement needed, but the girls are being patient and making strides every day.”
The Indians drilled four 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Riverheads hung right with them behind Shirley’s 10 points as she was constantly getting behind Fort’s defense for layups.
Fort led 22-17 after eight minutes and increased the margin to 32-21 after a three-point play by Hedrick at the 3:49 mark.
Riverheads managed to slice the deficit in half, 34-29, before the Indians got a pair of free throws from Ellie Cook following an offensive rebound to lead 36-29 at the break.
Hedrick opened the second half with a triple for a double-digit margin, but the Gladiators refused the back down until getting hit with the 16 unanswered points.
“I thought we played hard and the best we have played all season,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said. “Fort makes you pay for missing shots and making turnovers.”
The Gladiators were plagued once again by a bunch of missed shots at the rim, which has been an unwanted theme for a few seasons.
“We have to make those layups. We could have been tied or even had the lead at halftime,” Woods said. “Against Fort’s style, you simply can’t trade missed shots for 3s at the other end.
“But overall we battled Fort hard despite missing a key starter. We played much better than Tuesday (home loss to East Rockingham),” Woods said.
Ransome led four Indians in double figures with a game-high 26 points. Hedrick tallied 17, while Cook had 13 and Mia Alexander 11.
For the Gladiators, Shirley poured in a career-high 24 on 12 field goals and Mackenzie Sacra netted 20.
Both teams return to action in 2022, diving deeper into their district schedules. Fort hosts Staunton on Tuesday, while the Gladiators are idle until Jan. 7 when they entertain the Storm in their first outing of the new year.
FORT DEFIANCE 87, RIVERHEADS 65
FORT DEFIANCE (87) — Ransome 7 5-6 26, Alexander 3 2-2 11, Hedrick 5 4-8 17, Hansbrough 2 1-2 6, Ryder 1 4-6 6, K.Hostetter 0 0-2 0, Berry 2 2-2 7, T.Hostetter 1 0-0 3, Cook 3 6-10 13, Wine, Begoon, TOTALS 24 24-38 87.
RIVERHEADS (65) — Sellers 1 1-2 3, Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Sacra 7 6-7 20, Ralston 2 0-0 4, Massie 5 0-0 10, Golladay 0 2-2 2, Shirley 12 0-1 24, Lam, TOTALS 28 9-12 65.
FORT DEFIANCE 22 14 27 24 — 87
RIVERHEADS 17 12 14 22 — 65