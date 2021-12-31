Fort Defiance girls basketball team beats shorthanded Riverheads

Gale, who pulled double-duty by coaching the jayvees (the first time since 2004) to a victory, said the game was typical for one played over the holiday break with a lot of ups and downs.

“It was a chaotic mess out there, but that is kind of what we want,” he said. “I think the girls are figuring out what we want. They are trying to do the right things, and I know they will get there.

“I can’t really put a percentage on where the development of ‘The System’ is at, but we are ahead of schedule,” Gale said. “We still have tons of improvement needed, but the girls are being patient and making strides every day.”

The Indians drilled four 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Riverheads hung right with them behind Shirley’s 10 points as she was constantly getting behind Fort’s defense for layups.

Fort led 22-17 after eight minutes and increased the margin to 32-21 after a three-point play by Hedrick at the 3:49 mark.

Riverheads managed to slice the deficit in half, 34-29, before the Indians got a pair of free throws from Ellie Cook following an offensive rebound to lead 36-29 at the break.