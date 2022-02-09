 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Defiance girls basketball team cruises past Waynesboro

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance’s balanced scoring attack sparked the Indians to an easy 83-36 victory over the Waynesboro Little Giants on Tuesday night in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

All 13 players on the roster broke into the scoring column. Kiersten Ransome and Trinity Hedrick were the only two in double digits with 22 and 15 points, respectively. Adriana Shields tallied eight, while Lilian Berry and Ellie Cook each booked seven.

The Indians broke to a 22-8 advantage after one quarter and enjoyed a 55-20 cushion at halftime.

For Waynesboro, Kaitlyn Hull led the team with 12 points and Shyla Williams contributed 11.

Fort is right back on the court Wednesday for a key makeup clash at home against Staunton in a battle of two Region 3C opponents. The Indians are currently No. 2, while the Storm are battling to make the 10-team postseason field.

Waynesboro is idle until Friday when the Giants welcome Riverheads to town.

