Fort Defiance girls basketball team defeats Charlottesville, to play in state tournament for first time since 2003

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance used a 24-4 run in the third quarter to break open a close game and the Indians went on to defeat the Charlottesville Knights, 82-60, in a Region C semifinal contest Thursday evening.

The victory guarantees a trip to the state tournament for the Indians, their first since 2003. The Indians will play for the regional title Saturday evening against the region's perennial power, the Spotswood Trailblazers. Spotswood advanced with a 47-19 victory over Lynchburg Christian Academy. Fort will host Saturday's contest on Dell Curry Court at the Don Landes Gymnasium.

As action moved into the third quarter Thursday, Charlottesville was trading blows with the Indians. Fort held a 39-34 lead and Trinity Hedrick, one of the Indians' top scoring threats, as forced to the bench with her fourth personal foul.

And then, it happened.

One of Fort's inevitable scoring spurts overwhelmed Charlottesville, turning a tight, five-point game into a 23-point lead entering the final quarter.

"It's relentless, just the way they advertise," said Knights' head coach Jim Daly. "I told coach (Mike) Gale before the game that when we watched them on film, I was impressed by the way his team played. It's not just the style or the system they play, it's how hard his girls play. If there's a loose ball, it seems like they always have two girls on the floor. When a shot goes up, they're crashing the boards and rebounding. They just keep coming and coming at you the entire game. Watching Fort play, people think it's just chaos. It may look that way, but they're a very well-coached basketball team."

Fort played much of the first half without Hedrick who picked up three quick fouls in the first quarter. A field goal by Lidia Shimer had the Knights within a bucket, 31-29, late in the first half, but Fort scored the final seven points of the second quarter to lead by eight, 37-29, at the break.

"Having the lead at the half, that was a big moment in the game," said Gale.

Charlottesville scored the first five points of the third quarter to pull within, three, 37-34, and then Fort took control with a 24-4 run to close the quarter.

Senior guard Lilian Berry ignited the run with a three-point play and a 3-pointer as the Indians stretched the margin to 37-28. Fort sandwiched a three-point play by Kirby Ransome and a 3-pointer by Carleyanne Ryder around a layup by Charlottesville's Rayquel Allen to lead 53-37.

After a free throw by Allen, Fort closed the quarter with eight straight points to blow the game open. Fort's Ellie Cook was fouled on a 3-point attempt and knocked down all three foul shots, making the score 56-38. Adriana Shields made 1-of-2 at the line before Ransome scored the final two buckets of the quarter for a 61-38 Indians' advantage.

Despite the 23-point lead, there were still some anxious moments entering the final eight minutes with Hedrick playing with four fouls and Ransome playing with three. Ransome made sure there was nothing to worry about, scoring 12 points in the final quarter to help the Indians finish off the 82-60 victory.

"We've had to deal with foul problems throughout the season," said Gale. "We have great leadership on the court from our captains - Kirby and Lilian. Players like Lilian and Ellie don't have to score to have a huge impact on the game. But when we need them to score, they're capable."

Ransome scored 30 points in Fort's quarterfinal win over Liberty-Bedford and she topped that on Thursday with a career-high 35 points. "She's a special player," said Gale of his senior standout. "I can tell you, she's not ready for the season to end just yet."

Ransome had plenty of help from Cook with 14 points and Berry with 12. Allen, a sophomore guard, led the Black Knights with 27 points.

The Knights were able to get to the basket at a high rate, but were simply unable to convert on shots from within the paint. "I think when we look our shot chart, we're going to like the shots we got, but we didn't get the results," said Daly.

Gale is certainly excited to be taking his alma mater to the state tournament in his first season as the team's head coach and in his first season implementing "The System" with a girls team.

"If you would have told me to start the year, we would be playing Spotswood in the regional championship game, I would have taken that," Gale said. "We beat a really good Charlottesville team tonight and we're going to be playing another really good team in Spotswood on Saturday."

FORT DEFIANCE 82, CHARLOTTESVILLE 60

CHARLOTTESVILLE 12 17 9 22 — 60

FORT DEFIANCE 20 17 24 21 — 82

CHARLOTTESVILLE (60) — Allen 8 10-14 27, Thompson 2 1-3 5, Grooms 1 0-0 2, Shimer 1 2-6 4, Cafferillo 3 2-6 8, Antwi 5 0-0 11, Floyd 1 0-0 3, T. Brown 0 0-1 0, M. Brown, Ragland, TOTALS 21 13-24 60.

FORT DEFIANCE (82) — Ransome 12 7-9 35, Alexander 0 1-2 1, Hedrick 2 1-2 6, Ryder 1 0-0 3, K. Hostetter 0 2-4 2, Berry 3 4-5 12, T. Hostetter 1 1-3 4, Cook 2 9-13 14, Shields 1 1-2 3, Dunbrack 1 0-1 2, Begoon, Wine, TOTALS 23 26-46 82.