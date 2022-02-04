Fort Defiance girls basketball team defeats Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Fort Defiance shook off a Wilson third-period challenge and bolted to a 74-55 win in Shenandoah District girls basketball action on Friday night.

The Indians rebounded from a narrow loss to Harrisonburg on Wednesday, going on a 20-2 scoring run after Wilson had grabbed its only lead of the game midway through the third quarter.

"We came out in the third quarter, fought through a lot," said Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale.

The Indians got significant contributions from throughout its deep lineup, continuing to pressure Wilson, forcing numerous turnovers.

But the Hornets (10-7, 5-3) came back from a double-digit deficit in the first half, cutting the Fort lead to just three at the half.

Then, Wilson grabbed the lead on a bucket by freshman C.C. Robinson to make it 41-40 in favor of the Green Hornets.

The Indians answered immediately and went on a 13-0 run to regain their advantage.

Senior Kirby Ransome had her usual strong game, finishing with 21 points and nine steals, but a lot of the Indians stepped up to add to the win.

"Kayleigh Hostetter was all over the floor and Mia Alexander had a tremendous second half.

Senior Lillian Berry and juniors Adriana Shields and Ellie Cook also played important roles for the Indians (13-3, 7-0 district).

Alexander scored 15 points while Shields added 14. Berry led the Hornets on the boards with 11 and senior Marissa Hansbrough had eight rebounds.

For Wilson, Robinson had a strong game in the paint with 18 points and senior Reagan Frazier scored 17. Senior McKenna Vess scored 10 points.

Frazier and Robinson completed double-doubles with 13 and 12 rebounds respectively.

Vess assisted on five Wilson baskets and senior Brooke Cason had five blocked shots for Wilson.

The Indians host Waynesboro on Tuesday and Staunton on Wednesday before traveling to Buffalo Gap on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Hornets host Waynesboro on Saturday, travel to Riverheads on Tuesday and host Staunton on Friday.

FORT DEFIANCE 74, WILSON MEMORIAL 55

FORT DEFIANCE 20 18 22 14 — 74

WILSON MEMORIAL 14 21 8 12 — 55

FORT DEFIANCE (74) — Ransome 5 8-9 21, Alexander 6 2-2 15, Hansbrough 0 2-2 2, Ryder 2 1-2 5, Shields 7 0-0 14, Berry 4 0-0 9, Wine 1 0-0 2, Cook 1 4-6 6. Totals 26 17-21 74.

WILSON MEMORIAL (55) — Bradley 1 1-4 3, Vess 4 1-2 10, Cason 2 0-0 5, Cole 1 0-0 2, Robinson 8 2-6 18, Frazier 7 3-5 17. Totals 23 7-17 55.