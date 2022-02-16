Fort Defiance girls basketball team ends regular season with win over Staunton

STAUNTON — Fort Defiance put the finishing touches on its perfect run through the Shenandoah District girls basketball ranks Wednesday night after the Indians wore down the Staunton Storm 84-63 in a regular-season finale for both teams at the historic Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.

It took the high-flying Indians one quarter to find their footing, but once they kicked into overdrive, it was all over. Fort lit up the scoreboard for 58 points in the middle two quarters that easily wiped out a seven-point deficit after one period.

Fort (18-3, 12-0) is in prime position to secure the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the Region 3C tournament. The Indians have a first-round bye and will host a quarterfinal matchup Tuesday likely against the winner from Friday’s first round game between ninth-seeded Brookville and eighth-seeded Liberty-Bedford.

“Hopefully we can get the No. 1 seed,” Fort first-year head coach Mike Gale said. “It would be great not to leave home.”

The loss dropped Staunton (9-12, 7-5) to the 10th and final playoff spot, which means the Storm have an all-to-familiar opponent waiting Friday in the opening round. The Storm only have to travel a few miles down U.S. 250 to Fishersville for another showdown with Wilson Memorial in The Hive. Staunton just beat the Green Hornets 67-65 on their court last Friday.

Staunton head coach Eric Payne much preferred a win over the Indians, which would have kept the Storm as the No. 9 seeds and a trip to Liberty-Bedford instead.

“I like to do something different and I like new challenges,” said Payne on his preference for facing a new opponent in the playoffs instead of an old rival, especially one his team had just beaten. “Jackie (Bryan) has a good squad at Wilson, and it will be another battle. It will all boil down to if we show up to play.”

The Storm definitely showed up to play in the first quarter against Fort for the second time this season. In the first meeting, Staunton bolted to a 24-13 lead and the Indians had to fight back to eventually earn an 80-72 victory just one week ago.

This time around the Storm closed the opening period on a 14-4 run for a 21-13 lead. Staunton senior Emma Witt, playing the final game of her stellar career in the Hatcher gym, accounted for 10 of those 14 points.

“They really jumped on us early last week and led by nine at halftime,” Gale said. “I felt OK where we were after the first quarter tonight.”

Gale had good reason to be comfortable. It took just a couple minutes into the second period for Trinity Hedrick, Marissa Hansbrough and Kiersten Ransome to air out 3-pointers on back-to-back-to-back attempts as the Indians suddenly had the lead 22-21.

After going 2-of-7 from the land of plenty in the first quarter, Fort burned the nets, hitting six of its 11 attempts in the second. Staunton also helped the cause by committing eight turnovers.

Staunton took its last lead at 23-22 before the Indians used a 15-4 surge keyed by consecutive Ransome baskets off turnovers and 3-pointers from Mia Alexander and Lilian Berry that opened a 37-27 margin at the 2:44 mark.

The Storm made the game interesting by halftime as Witt went on another late scoring binge, collecting seven during a closing 11-5 spurt for a 42-38 deficit.

Staunton kept the margin at four early into the second half before the Indians said enough is enough. Fort unleashed a 24-6 assault that broke the game open at 72-50. The Storm became unraveled with the high-octane pace, committing 13 turnovers in the period, which led to eight points during the Fort’s big flurry.

“Vince Lombardi famously said ‘Fatigue makes cowards of all of us,’” Payne said. “We had tired legs already from playing Tuesday, and Fort’s style just wears you down to almost exhaustion. But I am still proud of the girls for giving everything to the end.”

Gale introduced ‘The System’ to girls basketball for the first time after years of success with the Stuarts Draft boys. He now has an unbeaten regular-season district championship in his first year.

His free-flowing offense finished 14-of-44 from downtown, which Gale called one of the better efforts of the year.

“We had a good regular season,” he said. “We faced adversity throughout the year, but battled through it all. I am proud of what the girls have achieved so far, however, we start at 0-0 next week. We can finally get some rest now as it has been a grind the last few weeks.”

Gale gave all the credit to his girls for embracing ‘The System.’

“I can show it to them, but it was all on the girls buying in and playing that way,” he said. “The entire roster contributed in almost every game, and that is how it is suppose to work.”

Ransome, who joined rarified air earlier in the week by becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader in girls basketball, passing such royalty as Laura Ludholtz and Heather Claytor, added to her total with 25. Hansbrough tallied 14, while Hedrick had 13 and Adriana Shields 12.

Witt was the lone double-digit scorer for the Storm with a game-high 33. Kellsye Miller and Samantha Swift each had nine.

FORT DEFIANCE 84, STAUNTON 63

FORT DEFIANCE 13 28 30 12 — 84

STAUNTON 21 17 12 13 — 63

FORT DEFIANCE (84) — Ransome 5 12-14 25, Alexander 2 0-0 6, Hedrick 5 0-0 13, Hansbrough 5 0-2 14, Ryder 1 0-0 2, Shields 5 2-5 12, Berry 2 0-0 6, Wine 0 1-2 1, Begoon 1 0-0 2, Cook 1 1-4 3, K.Hostetter, Dunbrack, T.Hostetter, TOTALS 27 16-27 84.

STAUNTON (63) — Miller 4 0-0 9, Henson 2 0-0 4, Stewart 3 0-0 6, Witt 14 4-4 33, Lotts 1 0-0 2, Swift 4 1-1 9, Swanson, TOTALS 28 5-5 63.