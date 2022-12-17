Fort Defiance girls basketball team falls to Turner Ashby

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance girls basketball team hung around for a half but ultimately were overmatched by the visiting Turner Ashby on Friday evening.

The Knights (8-0) surged in the second half, outscoring Fort Defiance 45-18, to capture the 76-46 victory in non-district action and remain undefeated.

“We’re showing improvement and getting better. It just takes time,” Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale said. “We’ve got a lot of new girls, and we’re learning our style of play. We’re getting there, but we’re not there yet.”

Fort Defiance played well in the opening quarter, defensively preventing the Knights from building momentum. A pair of late three-pointers by Taliyah Hostetter and Mia Alexander gave the Indians a 15-9 lead going into the second.

The Knights found their footing in the second quarter as 6’5’ center Raevin Washington began to get going offensively. A pair of free throws by Ava Myers with 2:52 left in the first half gave Turner Ashby the lead they never relinquished, as they entered the half with a five-point advantage.

As Turner Ashby began to extend its lead in the third quarter, Trinity Hedrick gave the Indians their sole glimpse of life in the second half. Hedrick nailed two triples in a row to bring Fort Defiance within two points with 4:23 remaining in the period; the Knights responded with a 12-0 run to end the quarter and effectively close the door.

“We just hit a wall there in the third quarter, which is typical for us early in the year,” Gale said.

Turner Ashby outscored the Indians 17-3 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as they cruised to the 30-point victory.

Washington finished with a game-high 17 points and more than a handful of blocks as she controlled the inside. The Knights received scoring contributions from nine players, with all logging more than five points.

“[Washington] is a good player, but it’s not a one-woman show out there. She’s got a great supporting cast around her and a tremendous ballclub,” Gale said of the Knights.

Jayden Hostetter led the Indians with 10 points. Hedrick and Taliyah Hostetter both provided nine in support.

With the loss, Fort Defiance drops to 2-3 in the young season. They play next when they host Buffalo Gap on Tuesday.

TURNER ASHBY 76, FORT DEFIANCE 46

TURNER ASHBY 9 21 20 25 — 76

FORT DEFIANCE 15 11 9 9 — 46

FORT DEFIANCE (46) — Hedrick 3 0-4 9, J. Hostetter 4 0-0 10, T. Hostetter 3 0-1 9, Knott 1 0-0 3, Frizzelle 0 3-6 3, Ryder 1 1-2 3, Blalock 0 1-2 1, Wilkerson 0 2-2 2, Cook, Newman, Shields, Dunbrack, Davis, Bast TOTALS 12 7-17 46.

TURNER ASHBY (76) — Washington 8 1-4 17, R. Smith 3 3-4 9, Gerber 4 1-3 9, Conley 4 0-0 8, Whetzel 2 2-5 6, Myers 1 4-4 6, E. Smith 3 0-2 6, Simmers 3 0-0 6, Miller 2 1-2 6 Bowen TOTALS 30 12-24 76.