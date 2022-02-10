Fort Defiance girls basketball team fights off upset-minded Staunton

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance dug itself an early hole Wednesday night, but the high-scoring Indians managed to climb back to the surface as the Indians rallied for a thrilling 80-72 victory over the Staunton Storm in a Shenandoah District girls basketball makeup battle.

The Indians found out earlier in the day they had taken over the No. 1 seed in the Region 3C power ratings, but that didn’t impress the Storm one bit as they roared to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter behind Emma Witt’s 11 points.

Staunton, which is clinging to the 10th and final playoff berth in the region, maintained the upper hand until the final four minutes of the game.

Fort (15-3, 9-0) unleashed a 29-point, fourth-quarter blitz on the Storm, while holding them to 15, to escape with the victory. Staunton (7-11, 5-4) hurt itself coming down the stretch with three straight killer turnovers.

The Indians and Storm aren’t finished with each other as the two teams close out the regular season next Wednesday at the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.

Kiersten Ransome had a career night for the Indians, scoring 33 points, including 25 in the second half. She had 13 in the pivotal fourth period.

Adriana Shields added 16 to Fort’s scoring blitz, while Marissa Hansbrough tallied eight.

For the Storm, Witt also turned in a career night with 43 points. Neveah Henson contributed 12.

Fort travels Friday to Buffalo Gap, which is the No. 1 team in Region 1B. Staunton has a big showdown at Region 3C rival Wilson Memorial the same night. The Green Hornets are No. 6 in the region.

