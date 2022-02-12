 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Defiance girls basketball team knocks off Buffalo Gap

  • 0

BUFFALO GAP — Fort Defiance kept its unbeaten Shenandoah District girls basketball record intact Friday night after the Indians took down the Buffalo Gap Bison 82-60.

The Bison stayed close to the high-scoring Indians in the first half, trailing 37-30 at the break. Fort, which is the current No. 1 seed in Region 3C, broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Bison 23-14. Kiersten Ransome had eight third-period points, while Lilian Berry knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Ransome finished tied for the game high with 28 points as five Indians scored in double figures. Trinity Hedrick added 15, Berry 12, Taliyah Hostter 11 and Ellie Cook 10.

Gap’s Leah Sherrill matched Ransome with 28 points of her own. Paige Fix tallied eight.

Fort travels to Stuarts Draft on Monday before wrapping up the regular season Wednesday at Staunton. The Bison close out the regular season Tuesday at Riverheads in a battle that could determine which team earns the No. 1 seed for the Region 1B tournament.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert