Fort Defiance girls basketball team knocks off Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Fort Defiance kept its unbeaten Shenandoah District girls basketball record intact Friday night after the Indians took down the Buffalo Gap Bison 82-60.

The Bison stayed close to the high-scoring Indians in the first half, trailing 37-30 at the break. Fort, which is the current No. 1 seed in Region 3C, broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Bison 23-14. Kiersten Ransome had eight third-period points, while Lilian Berry knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Ransome finished tied for the game high with 28 points as five Indians scored in double figures. Trinity Hedrick added 15, Berry 12, Taliyah Hostter 11 and Ellie Cook 10.

Gap’s Leah Sherrill matched Ransome with 28 points of her own. Paige Fix tallied eight.

Fort travels to Stuarts Draft on Monday before wrapping up the regular season Wednesday at Staunton. The Bison close out the regular season Tuesday at Riverheads in a battle that could determine which team earns the No. 1 seed for the Region 1B tournament.

