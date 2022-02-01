Fort Defiance girls basketball team nail treys to beat Stuarts Draft and win ninth straight game

FORT DEFIANCE — High-flying Fort Defiance reeled off its ninth consecutive victory Tuesday night after the Indians rattled the Stuarts Draft Cougars with a record-tying barrage of 3-pointers en route to a 75-23 romp in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

Fort drained 17 3-pointers, which tied the state record for the second time this season. The Indians, who also had 17 bombs against Broadway on Dec. 14, buried seven during a first-quarter assault that helped account for a 31-4 lead after only eight minutes.

The freewheeling Indians are adjusting quite well to ‘The System’, which first-year head coach Mike Gale installed after years of success with it on the boys side at Stuarts Draft.

“We had a hot start shooting the ball, which I wasn’t really expecting,” he said. “When the girls see the shots going in, they gain more confidence and play harder on both ends of the court. When the 3 is there, we are going to shoot it.”

Fort (12-2, 6-0) currently is sitting No. 2 in the Region 3C power ratings behind Liberty Christian Academy as the regular season enters its final two weeks. The top 10 teams qualify for the regional tournament, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 18. The Indians will have a first-round bye before beginning play Feb. 22 with a quarterfinal matchup at home.

“I feel good where we are at right now,” Gale said. “We have only one practice left in the regular season as we are trying to save the legs as much as possible. The girls are learning on the fly at this point. I think it is more beneficial to be playing games right now than to practice. We are just trying to get going again after all the snow delays.”

Draft (4-5, 1-3), which went more than a month (Dec. 17-Jan. 21) without playing a game because of two COVID-19 health and safety pauses and Mother Nature, is in a battle to make the eight-team field for the Region 2B tournament.

“I thought it was fun watching the boys at Draft when Mike was coaching there,” Stuarts Draft head coach James Carter said. “A lot of people have the misconception that it is just uncontrolled chaos out there, but there is a lot more organization to that style of play than you think. Fort has good athletes and he is doing a good job coaching that different style to them. I told my girls before the game to go out do their best and have fun. They were about to do a lot of running.”

Fort senior Lilian Berry wasn’t sure what to expect being part of "The System."

“All I knew going in was that Draft routinely scored 100 points, and I liked the sound of that,” she said. “It was a hard adjustment at first as we were all sore, but once we got into a rhythm, it all started to come together. I am glad Coach Gale was hired. It has been a fun season.”

Fort had lots of fun at the expense of the Cougars in the first quarter, scoring the game’s first 13 points behind triples from Taliyah Hostetter, Kiersten Ransome and Carleyanne Ryder.

If the 3-point blitz wasn’t bad enough, Fort’s pressure forced the Cougars into 16 turnovers in the opening period, leading to 11 points.

“You try not to let the pressure get to you, but it still ends up making you rush everything,” Carter said.

Both head coaches agreed to start the running clock less than three minutes into the second quarter with the score 41-4. Normally the running clock in basketball begins at the start of the fourth period with a team ahead by 30.

Fort expanded its lead to 55-8 by the intermission.

Ransome and Trinity Hedrick paced the scoring assault with 21 and 17 points, respectively, including a trio of 3s for both players. Hostetter finished with 12, all coming off downtown shots.

Anna Smith tallied eight points for the Cougars.

Both teams are right back on the court Wednesday. The Indians have a road trip to Class 5 Harrisonburg in a game where another victory by Fort over the Blue Streaks to complete the season sweep would rack it up a lot of extra power points by beating a higher classification opponent. The Cougars have a home makeup game against Buffalo Gap.

Fort also rolled in the jayvee game, winning 31-7. Jayden Hostetter led the Indians with 11 points. Kenzie Hurt had three for the Cougars.

FORT DEFIANCE 75, STUARTS DRAFT 23

STUARTS DRAFT 4 4 11 4 — 23

FORT DEFIANCE 31 24 13 7 — 75

STUARTS DRAFT (23) — Swats 1 0-2 2, Walter 0 1-2 1, Cox 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 2-2 2, Brooks 1 0-2 2, Smith 4 0-0 8, Mikolay 2 0-0 4, Henry 1 0-0 2, Eutsler, Mason, Chappell, TOTALS 10 3-8 23.

FORT DEFIANCE (75) — Ransome 7 2-2 21, Hedrick 7 0-0 17, Hansbrough 0 2-2 2, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Shields 4 0-1 8, K.Hostetter 1 0-0 2, Berry 1 0-0 2, Dunbrack 1 0-0 2, T.Hostetter 4 0-0 12, Wine 2 0-0 6, Cook 1 0-0 2, Alexander, Begoon, TOTALS 29 4-5 75.