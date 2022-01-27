Fort Defiance girls basketball team notches big road win at William Monroe

STANARDSVILLE — The Fort Defiance girls basketball team spent its entire 20 minutes of pregame warmups launching dozens of shots from beyond the 3-point line.

The extra practice paid off in the game for the Indians, who hit 12 3-pointers en route to a 69-64 road victory over William Monroe on Thursday night.

Trinity Hedrick scored a game-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead a very gritty Fort Defiance team that pushed the pace all the night on both ends of the floor and applied relentless pressure defensively.

“We told them beforehand that it was going to be a fast-paced, non-stop game,” said William Monroe coach Carrie Woods. “You’re going to get tired, but you just have to fight through it and keep rolling with it. They did everything that we asked of them and more. Defiance has two losses and they were legitimately scared.”

Fort Defiance (11-2) implemented its unique style on the game from the opening tip, pushing the pace with its full-court trap defense and 3-point shooting. Kiersten Ransom had eight points and a three steals as the Indians built a 13-9 lead after eight minutes of action.

William Monroe, which was coming off a tough Northwestern District loss to Brentsville earlier in the week, regrouped from the slow start and were able to capitalize on some of its opportunities in transition. Kayla Britton knocked down two baseline jumpers and Avery Shifflett converted a pair of layups to give the Greene Dragons their first lead 17-14 with 4:58 left in the half.

After missing 10 treys in a row, Fort Defiance rediscovered its magic from behind the arc, as Hedrick drained three triples in the final four minutes of the first half to trim the lead to 27-26 at intermission.

The Greene Dragons went back to work in the second half as Karlee Martin opened the third with four points and Shifflett added a layup to give Monroe a 39-34 lead with 2:58 left in the third.

Woods raved about the inside presence that Martin and Britton gave her team in Thursday’s showdown.

“They are kind of our twin towers,” Woods said. “They played together on JV and have really just been a dominant force together in their younger years and we’re starting to put them out together. They have a lot of communication together and they know where each other are going to be. They are both great passers and strong finishers. We got them to battle tonight on the boards and they did a great job in covering defensive rotations that they’ve never had to before. I’m really proud of their effort.”

Fort Defiance answered quickly as Lilian Berry and Ransome buried treys to cut the lead to 41-40 with 30 seconds left in the third. William Monroe (6-6) countered just before the horn sounded as Britton sank a baseline jumper to make it a 43-40 lead after three quarters.

Fort Defiance cranked up the intensity in the fourth as the constant shuffling in of players throughout the game gave them fresh legs. The Indians opened the quarter on a 13-2 run , capped by a corner trey from Hedrick, to build a 53-45 advantage with 6:01 left.

Woods’ team didn’t back down and continued to fight. Chloe Rush scored eight points over the final five minutes to trim the gap to 66-64 with 27.2 seconds left.

After an Indians free throw, William Monroe had an opportunity to tie the game on the next possession, but Fort Defiance’s transition defense forced an errant pass for a turnover. Ransome was fouled and hit a pair of free throw at the charity stripe to seal the win.

Ransome had 21 points to give the Indians two players in the 20-point club. Ellie Cook chipped in nine second half points in the win.

Rush paced William Monroe with 19 points. Ella Weaver added 12 points, while Shifflett and Britton chipped in 10 points apiece in the loss.

Despite the setback, Woods was pleased with her team’s performance.

“I think our team did really well to bounce back from a loss on Tuesday,” Woods said. “We saw a lot of heart and a lot of passion out of the girls and that’s what we were looking for. We made some changes there in the last 24 hours that they applied in the game and I’m just pleased with their performance.”