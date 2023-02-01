Fort Defiance girls basketball team overwhelms Riverheads

FORT DEFIANCE — That must have been quite the halftime speech.

Coach Mike Gale’s Fort Defiance Indian ball club turned a two-point lead at the intermission into a 27-point victory over the visiting Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Tuesday night.

Fort looked impressive in the final 16 minutes of the 88-61 victory.

“I thought was second half was much better than our first half,” Gale said. “It’s a credit to our kids. We only played 10 players tonight, dealing with injuries and so forth. Our style isn’t made for (just) 10 players, and I thought our kids dug deep and did some nice things in the second half.”

Every time Fort threatened to pull away, Riverheads had an answer in the first half. The score was tied 16-16 after the first period. A jumper by Gladiator guard Maggie Robertson pulled Riverheads within two points, 36-34, at the half.

“We played hard,” Riverheads coach Preston Woods said. “The game was about runs, and we played right with them in the first half. I thought we got a little tired and sloppy when we came out in the second half, and they capitalized. In the first half, we made a lot of baskets that hadn’t been falling for us.”

Fort Defiance’s Trinity Hedrick had six of her team-high 27 points in the third quarter, as the Indians outscored the Gladiators 25-9 in the period to break open a close game.

“We didn’t play our style of basketball in the first half, but in the second half, we did well,” Hedrick said. “We talked at halftime about how we needed to drive more and pass it out. We ended up doing that, and it helped us.”

Calleigh Wilkerson added 10 points. Carleyanne Ryder, Olivia Newman and Maecy Frizzelle all had nine points in the victory.

Despite the loss, Gladiator teammates Anna Shirley and Taia Chandler had a huge scoring night. Shirley had a game-high 28 points, and Chandler added 24 points in a losing effort.

Fort Defiance also won the junior varsity contest 31-10.

FORT DEFIANCE 88, RIVERHEADS 61

RIVERHEADS 16 18 9 18 — 61

FORT DEFIANCE 16 20 25 27 — 88

RIVERHEADS (61) — Collins 0 1-2 1, Poole 0 1-4 1, Chandler 10 4-7 24, Robertson 2 1-2 5, Shirley 11 6-10 28, Myrtle 1 0-0 2, Ralston, Golladay, TOTALS 24 13-25 61.

FORT DEFIANCE (88) — Ryder 3 0-0 9, Blalock 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 9 7-1127, Hostetter 3 0-0 7, Newman 3 0-1 9, Alexander 0 1-3 1, Hostetter 3 0-3 9, Frizzelle 3 3-7 9, Davis 2 0-0 5, Wilkerson 4 2-4 10, TOTALS 31 13-30 88.