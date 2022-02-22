Fort Defiance girls basketball team scores 7 3-pointers in lopsided win over Liberty-Bedford to reach region semis

FORT DEFIANCE — When Fort Defiance is knocking down threes, the pace and the scoring can be overwhelming. That's what happened Tuesday evening to Liberty-Bedford in the quarterfinals of the Region 3C girls basketball tournament.

The Indians' drained seven 3-pointers and "The System" was executed to near perfection in the first eight minutes as Fort raced out to a 33-13 lead after one quarter and cruised to an 83-50 victory.

"That's the kind of start you hope to get," said Fort head coach Mike Gale. "Playing at home against an unfamiliar opponent, we hit some shots early and forced a few turnovers ."

After Liberty's Taniesha Brown scored the game's first bucket, Fort reeled off 16 straight points and never looked back. Senior standout Kirby Ransome and sophomore guard Trinity Hedrick combined to score all 16 points. Hedrick and Ransome each connected on a 3-pointer and then each added a layup for a 10-2 lead. Ransome converted a three-point play and Hedrick drained another 3-pointer, making the score 16-2.

Hedrick hit two more 3-pointers and teammates Ellie Cook and Mia Alexander each added a 3-ball as Fort continued to pull away. Hedrick finished the first quarter with 14 points, sparking the Indians to the big 33-13 lead.

Fort cooled off in the second quarter, but the damage had already been done. Lilian Berry opened the quarter with a 3-pointer and Alexander ended the quarter with a 3-pointer as Fort led 53-26 at the half.

The Indians made just two field goals in the third quarter and scored just seven points. Liberty, however, was unable to make a big dent in the deficit as the Indians' defense continued to force turnovers and Fort led 60-38 after three quarters.

Fort regained its scoring touch in the final quarter, scoring 20 straight points against the Lady Minutemen during one stretch, to finish off the 83-50 victory.

"We got a little sloppy at times in the second half, but that's to be expected. The effort was still there," said Gale.

Ransome finished with a double-double, scoring 30 points and coming away with 12 steals. Hedrick added 18 points and Adriana Shields finished with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Berry led the Indians with 11 rebounds and Cook added 10 boards.

While Ransome and Hedrick were combining to make eight 3-pointers, Shields was doing the dirty work, grabbing offensive boards, running the floor and playing tenacious defense.

"The way we play, Adriana is exactly what you want, plus some, in a player playing the five position," Gale said. "She's got a high motor. In our system, she's just what we want. The beauty of what we do is we have a lot of girls who can contribute in so many different ways. Whether it's hitting a shot, getting a deflection, chasing down a loose ball, we've got different players making plays that help us win."

With the victory, the Indians advance to the semifinal round on Thursday where they will host Charlottesville, a 57-45 winner Tuesday over Fluvanna. The winner of Thursday's contest will secure a spot in the state tournament.

"I've watched a little bit of a lot of different teams," Gale said. "I know Charlottesville has some returners from last year and they're a pretty good ballclub. That's what you expect this time of year, you expect it to get a little tougher as you move forward. We'll have home-court advantage and we'll rest up and get ready to play Thursday."

FORT DEFIANCE 83, LIBERTY-BEDFORD 50

LIBERTY-BEDFORD 13 13 12 12 — 50

FORT DEFIANCE 33 20 7 23 — 83

LIBERTY-BEDFORD (50) — Brown 4 0-0 8, St. John 5 2-2 13, Sigei 5 5-11 15, Adams 3 0-0 6, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Whorley 1 0-0 2, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Flood 1 0-0 2, Smith TOTALS 21 7-13 52.

FORT DEFIANCE (83) — Hedrick 7 00 18, Ransome 9 8-14 30, Cook 1 4-4 7, Shields 6 1-2 13, Ryder 1 0-0 2, Alexander 2 0-4 6, Berry 1 1-2 4, T. Hostetter 1 1-2 3, Hansbrough, K. Hostetter, Dunbrack, Wine, Begoon, TOTALS 28 15-28 83.