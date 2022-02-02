Fort Defiance girls basketball team sees winning streak ended by Blue Streaks

HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg put the brakes on Fort Defiance’s nine-game winning streak Wednesday night after the Blue Streaks outlasted the Indians 73-69 in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Indians, who escaped Harrisonburg 65-62 in their first meeting Jan. 24, hadn’t lost since last year when Turner Ashby won 57-49 on Dec. 17.

Harrisonburg managed to win despite only five players scoring, and three of those accounted for 68 of the 73 points. Jay Vega-Garcia had 24, while Mariah Cain and Maribel Tirado each poured in 22.

Kiersten Ransome was the lone Indian in double figures with 28, but she only hit one 3-pointer. As a team, Fort hit just two from downtown one night after tying the state record for the second time this season with 17 against Stuarts Draft.

Ellie Cook finished with nine points for the Indians, while Trinity Hedrick added eight.

The Streaks scorched Fort with a 29-point first-quarter barrage to seize a commanding 29-14 advantage. Vega-Garcia had 14 points in the period, while Tirado buried a trio of 3-pointers.

The Indians closed the gap to 41-35 at halftime behind Ransome’s seven points in the second quarter, but couldn’t get over the hump in the second half.

Fort (12-3) looks to begin a new winning streak Friday when the Indians travel to Wilson Memorial.

