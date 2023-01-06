Fort Defiance girls basketball team stifles Riverheads

GREENVILLE — If the Fort Defiance girls basketball team was dealing with any rust from a 10-day gap between games, they didn’t show it on Friday night.

The Indians stifled Riverheads defensively and outhustled the Gladiators on the offensive boards to nab a 71-47 win on the road in Shenandoah District action.

“I thought our effort was outstanding,” Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale said. “To have that big of a break, you’re always concerned with certain things, but we’ve had a good week of practice. We had different girls step up.”

The two teams enjoyed a competitive opening quarter, with Riverheads finding holes in the Indians’ defense on the fastbreak while Fort Defiance continually supplied second-chance points. Despite Fort Defiance jumping to a 12-6 lead, eight first-quarter points from senior Taia Chandler allowed the Gladiators to enter the second quarter knotted at 12.

The Indians settled into their system in the second quarter, beginning to dominate the game on both ends of the court. Fort Defiance thrived by forcing turnovers and frequently got multiple offensive rebounds per possession as they outscored the Gladiators 25-4 in the second.

“That’s our goal: to force a lot of turnovers and get a lot of offensive rebounds so we can have more possessions,” Gale said. “We’re starting to figure out more things. We’ve got a lot of new girls in the system, but now we’re about halfway through. We’re getting better at it and are adjusting. I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Junior Trinity Hedrick often found herself in the right position to benefit from her team’s steals, pouring in 16 points in the opening half, including her third triple of the half to give Fort Defiance a 21-point advantage going into the intermission.

“We always get reminded, ‘rebound, rebound, rebound.’ It’s very important for our system,” Hedrick said. “ … Getting our steals and forcing them to turn over the ball gets us a lot of free layups and easy passes to three-pointers.”

The Gladiators struggled to convert chances in the third as Fort Defiance’s lead only grew, trailing by nearly 30 points as the final quarter approached. The Indians closed the game with little drama despite Riverheads putting together their best offensive quarter in the fourth.

Hedrick led the Indians with 20 points, while Mia Alexander also enjoyed a successful night with 13.

“She does a lot for us besides scoring,” Gale said of Hedrick’s contributions to the team. “Tonight, she had 20, but there are nights where she may not have double digits but can do many other things for our team. She’s a veteran, so she’s always able to pick it up.”

Chandler co-led all scorers with 20 points as well. Junior Anna Shirley bruised her way in the paint to 12 points.

Fort Defiance improves to 4-4 (2-0) with the win and will play Wilson Memorial in Fishersville on Tuesday night. Riverheads drops to 4-5 (2-1) and plays at Rockbridge County on Tuesday evening.

FORT DEFIANCE 71, RIVERHEADS 47

RIVERHEADS 12 4 12 19 — 47

FORT DEFIANCE 12 25 19 24 — 71

FORT DEFIANCE (71) — Hedrick 8 1-1 20, Alexander 4 5-9 13, J. Hostetter 2 0-0 5, T. Hostetter 2 1-2 4, Knott 0 0-1 0, Frizzelle 1 3-4 5, Ryder 2 0-0 6, Blalock 0 6-6 6, Wilkerson 2 5-6 9, Davis 1 0-0 3, Cook, Newman, Shields, Dunbrack, Bast TOTALS 22 21-29 71.

RIVERHEADS (47) — Chandler 7 6-6 20, Shirley 6 2-8 12, Poole 2 0-0 4, Robertson 2 1-2 5, Ralston 0 2-3 2, Myrtle 0 1-2 1, Collins, Golladay, TOTALS 17 12-21 47.