Fort Defiance girls basketball team struggles in road loss to Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby outscored Fort Defiance 22-9 in the second quarter to take a 39-23 halftime lead and the Knights went on to defeat the Indians 72-47 in nondistrict girls' basketball action Thursday evening.

The Indians, running the up-tempo "System" of first-year head coach Mike Gale, matched points with the home team in the opening quarter. Four points by Kierstan Ransome and a 3-pointer by Ellie Cook had the Indians even at 7-7 early in the contest.

After a 6-0 TA spurt, Fort's Trinity Hedrick and the Knights' Brynne Gerber traded buckets as TA held a 15-9 lead. The Indians pulled to within a point on a 3-pointer by Ransome and a layup by Taliyah Hostetter before a bucket by TA's Gerber gave the Knights a 17-14 lead after the opening quarter.

Fort's trailed by two, 18-16, before the Knights adjusted to the up-tempo pace and reeled off 14 straight points. Leah Kiracofe scored the first eight points during the spurt and Kendall Simmers capped the flurry with two layups as the Knights pulled away to a 32-18 lead.

Turner Ashby led 39-23 at the break and the Knights led by at least 15 points the rest of the way.

Ransome paced the Indians with 14 points. TA's Kiracofe led all scorers with 19 points and teammate Simmers was close behind with 18. The Knights' 6-foot-3 sophomore center Raevin Washington scored 13 points and Gerber added 12.

