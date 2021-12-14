 Skip to main content
Fort Defiance girls basketball team ties state record for 3s
FORT DEFIANCE — "The System" is up and running in girls basketball.

Mike Gale’s up-tempo, high-flying offense appears to be making a smooth transition from boys to girls after Fort Defiance tied a state record for made 3-pointers for girls with 17 Tuesday night as the Indians crushed the Broadway Gobblers 75-36 in nondistrict play.

Gale, in his first season of coaching girls basketball, made a name for himself with ‘The System’ during his days with the Stuarts Draft boys and one season at Rockbridge County.

While the team was tying a state record, senior guard Kiersten Ransome had a special night of her own by surpassing 1,000 career points with a 23-point performance.

Fort (3-1) will try to seek revenge Friday for its only setback when Turner Ashby comes calling. The Knights dominated the Indians 72-47 on Dec. 2 in Bridgewater.

