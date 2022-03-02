Fort Defiance girls basketball team to face Carroll County in opening state tournament playoff game

FORT DEFIANCE — When Mike Gale took over as the head girls basketball coach at Fort Defiance High School, there were plenty of questions to be answered.

It was Gale’s first time coaching girls hoops. Could the players adapt to a rotation that runs a new group of five onto the court every one or two minutes? Would “The System” translate to the girls game?

The Indians (20-4) have provided the answers and as a result, they’re headed to the state tournament.

“If you would have told me prior to the season that we were going to make the state tournament, I would have signed up for that,” Gale said. “I’m really proud of the way the girls have bought into what we’re trying to do. I was a little concerned at first that we didn’t have the numbers to do the things we really we want to do. That forced us as coaches to get a little creative at times with our rotations. Honestly, the girls picked up the system quicker than I thought. We have some great athletes and their effort this season has been amazing.”

Fort lost to one of the state’s top programs in the Region 3C tournament when Spotswood held off the Indians in overtime, 75-68. “The atmosphere for that game had an old-school feel to it,” said Gale. “Both teams played well and it was intense. We just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”

As a result of the loss to Spotswood, the Fort hits the road for the Class 3 state quarterfinals where it will meet Carroll County, another one of the premier programs in the state, in what promises to be a raucous environment. Carroll County, 22-1 this season, knocked off previously undefeated Staunton River in front of a sold-out gym to win the Region 3D championship.

The Cavaliers have played in the state tournament four of the past five seasons. Their lone miss came two years ago when they were 22-0 and were upset in the region semifinals by Abingdon.

Many of the players on this year’s Carroll County squad played in the loss to Abingdon that ended the 2020 season short of a state tournament berth.

“This is probably the best group of kids I’ve coached. They absolutely hate losing,” said Cavs head coach Marc Motley. “We were 22-0 when we lost to Abingdon two years ago. I think the girls learned a lot from that loss. Then last year we lost to a really good Spotswood team in the semifinals. The girls believed they should have won that game. They came into this season with a chip on their shoulders and the girls have been playing really good basketball.”

Carroll County played Spotswood this season and rolled to a 56-31 victory. The Cavaliers’ lone loss this season came against Pulaski County, 61-45. Pulaski is a contender for the state title in Class 4.

“I saw them play Spotswood during the regular season,” said Gale. “They’re good.”

“They’ve really talented,” Gale continued. “They’re all juniors and sophomores and they’ve played together for a couple of years. They have really good guards, maybe Division I caliber players. Good post players. It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s what you expect when you get to this level.”

Gale has some experience in preparing for one of the state’s best teams at tournament time.

“Two years ago at Stuarts Draft, we were prepping to play John Marshall in the boys tournament,” Gale said. “That was a big task. This one may not be quite as big, but it’s a similar challenge. No doubt, we’re going to be playing one of the best teams in the state.”

Carroll County will have to deal with Fort’s frenzied pace and a harassing, trapping defense that has forced an average of 38 turnovers per game.

“I guess I know about as much about playing against Fort’s system as everyone else who plays them the first time. It’s a style you rarely see,” said Motley. “I guess I’ll know more about it after I see it in person. I’m sure I’ll learn some things in the first half that we will have to adjust to during halftime.”

Carroll County will rely on its talented guards to combat the Fort pressure.

“We have four guards out there most of the time and our big people handle the ball well,” said Motley. “We just played Staunton River and it’s a different style, but they get after you pretty good on defense. We had two turnovers in the first half and seven for the game. I don’t think the pace will affect us. We like playing fast. We want to get up and down the floor. What I’ve noticed is Fort is usually either making a three or making a layup. And, a lot of those layups come after the other team turns it over. We’ll need to take care of the basketball. “

One area of concern for Motley is Fort’s propensity to grab offensive rebounds. “One thing I have noticed while watching Fort is they absolutely kill people on the offensive boards. They are not big, but when you shoot long threes, there are going to be a lot of long rebounds and the Fort girls do a great job of getting to those rebounds. We’ve going to need our guards to rebound. If you don’t rebound the basketball, they can get three or four shots off every offensive trip.”

The Cavs will also have to contend with Kirby Ransome, Fort’s standout senior guard. Ransome, who recently became the Indians’ all-time leading scorer, has been a scoring machine during the postseason.

“Kirby has played well the entire season, but she played some of her best basketball in the regional tournament,” said Gale. “In the three region games, she averaged 31 points and eight steals. She’s showing the caliber of player she is.”

Ransome had a lot of questions for Gale when he implemented the system at Fort.

“You’re always curious as to how players are going to react,” Gale explained. “Kirby has probably always been one of the best players on her team and she probably rarely came off the court. The way we play, you’re not going to be on the court all the time. She had a lot of questions in the beginning, but she never complained about coming out of the game, She bought in and adapted and she’s had a great season.”

To travel to Carroll County and upend the Cavaliers, Fort will have to be at its best.

“We’re going to have to hit all of our goals. We’re not worried about our shooting percentage, of course we want to make our shots, but we have to get up enough shots. Rebounding is always a key and it’s going be a big factor in this game. Defensively, we’ve got to force turnovers. We’ve been playing well and we’re going to have to play our best game of the year to win on the road against this team.”