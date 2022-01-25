Fort Defiance girls basketball team wears down Riverheads

FORT DEFIANCE — Midway through the third period, Riverheads finally took a lead during Tuesday night’s Shenandoah District showdown with Fort Defiance.

That lead was short-lived as the Indians went on an 8-0 run, to re-establish control, finishing the quarter with a 52-43 advantage on the way to a 68-52 victory.

With only seven varsity players dressed out, the Gladiators put up a scrappy and determined fight before the Indians’ depth and rebounding proved decisive in the win.

“Riverheads did a nice job,” said Indians’ head coach Mike Gale. “Our defensive effort and intensity in the second half were key.”

The Gladiators survived the constant pressure put on by the Indians, trailing only 30-25 at the half, as the Fort threw wave after wave of players at them.

Meanwhile, Riverheads head coach Preston Woods was only able to sub one player at a time as the Gladiators got into foul trouble.

Three-pointers by sophomore Mia Alexander and senior Lillian Berry early in the fourth quarter kept the Indians ahead when Riverheads was still chipping away at the lead.

Another trey by senior Kirby Ransome put the Fort ahead 62-45 midway through the period and the Indians coasted in from there.

Fort made a total of 10 three-pointers for the game.

Junior Adriana Shields pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds, a dozen of which came on the offensive glass.

Berry also added 12 rebounds, with Alexander and Ransome close behind with 10 and nine boards respectively.

“Rebounding is a point of emphasis for us,” Gale said.

In scoring, sophomore Trinity Hedrick led the Indians with 20 points while senior Ellie Cook scored 14 and Ransome added 12 more.

For Riverheads, junior guard Taia Chandler scored 14 points with senior center Anna Shirley dropping in 12 with seniors Mackenzie Sacra and Claran Massie each contributing nine points.

Shirley completed a double-double with 17 rebounds.

The Indians (10-2 overall, 5-0 district) were coming off a two-point win over Harrisonburg and have two more games coming up this week in Standardsville against William Monroe on Thursday and at Staunton on Friday to finish off their hectic week.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are going to rest,” Gale said.

The Red Pride (8-6, 3-3 district) host Parry McCluer on Friday.

FORT DEFIANCE 68, RIVERHEADS 52

RIVERHEADS 11 14 17 10 — 52

FORT DEFIANCE 12 18 23 15 — 68

RIVERHEADS (52) — Sellers 0 1-4 1, Sacra 4 1-1 9, Chandler 6 2-3 14, Ralston 2 0-0 5, Massie 4 1-2 9, Golladay 1 0-0 2, Shirley 6 0-2 12. Totals 23 5-12 52.

FORT DEFIANCE (68) — Ransome 3 5-10 12, Alexander 2 0-2 5, Hedrick 8 2-8 20, Hansbrough 0 0-1 0, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Shields 1 0-2 2, K. Hostetter 2 0-0 6, Berry 1 0-0 3, T. Hostetter 1 0-0 3, Cook 3 7-9 14. Totals 22 14-32 68.