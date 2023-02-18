FORT DEFIANCE — A fourth-quarter surge by the visiting Broadway Gobblers ended Fort Defiance’s season Friday night.

The Indians fell to Broadway 48-42 in the opening round of the Region 3C girls playoffs, as they struggled to convert shots throughout the night to solidify the win.

“We’re disappointed the season is over,” Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale said. “You feel bad, especially for the seniors. They played hard all year. There’s only a handful of teams that are going to be able to not lose their last game in the playoffs, and it’s unfortunate it happened this early.”

The two teams carried out a competitive but low-scoring first half, with each team scoring just six points in the second quarter. The Indians excelled all night at forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive boards, but they struggled to convert those opportunities into points.

A run at the end of the third quarter allowed the Indians to enter the final period with a four-point advantage, but the Gobblers refused to go away. Fort Defiance extended their lead to as much as six in the fourth, but a 6-0 run by Broadway quickly evened the score again.

The Gobblers found success in the paint in the final quarter to pull away and used offensive rebounding of their own to prevent any comeback efforts from the Indians.

Mia Alexander led all scorers with 13 points, while Trinity Hedrick scored nine.

Wren Wheeler led the way for the Gobblers with 11 points. It was a complete team effort for Broadway, as 10 of their 11 players registered points.

While the Indians’ season ends, Broadway advances to face top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday.

“I’m proud of our effort throughout the year,” Gale said of his team’s season. “We’ve had ups and downs and battled different things. I’m proud of all of them.”

BROADWAY 48, FORT DEFIANCE 42

FORT DEFIANCE 9 6 16 11 — 42

BROADWAY 12 6 9 21 — 48

FORT DEFIANCE (42) — Hedrick 3 1-6 9, Alexander 6 3-7 13, J. Hostetter 1 1-4 3, T. Hostetter 1 5-1o 8, Ryder 1 1-2 3, Blalock 3 0-2 6, Davis, Wilkerson Knott, Frizzelle, Cook, Newman, Shields, Dunbrack, Bast TOTALS 15 11-31 42.

BROADWAY (48) — Runion 1 1-2 3, Wheeler 3 5-9 11, Gatesman 2 1-4 5, Gingerich 2 2-2 6, Bacon 2 2-2 6, Billmeyer 1 0-0 2, Wimer 4 2-2 10, Deavers 0 0-1 0, Tinnell 2 2-4 6, Dingus 0 1-2 1, Janzen, TOTALS 17 16-28 48.