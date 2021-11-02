Fort Defiance girls cross country team wins regional championship

“It helps to have each other there,” Lane said.

With perennial powerhouse Western Albemarle having moved up to Class 4, the path to the Region 3C championship was wide open and the Indians took advantage of the opening.

Stewart, who has guided the Indians program since the mid 1980’s was understandably ecstatic over the result.

“To see a team of girls achieve something like this — just to see the joy in their eyes is everything,” Stewart said.

The top three teams advance to next week’s Class 3 state meet at Green Hills Park in Salem. Also qualifying are the top five individual runners not on those teams. That included Wilson Memorial’s Quinn Franklin, who finished seventh overall, just behind the Fort’s top three.

In the boys race, Charlottesville won the team competition, followed by Spotswood and Monticello, that finished just two points ahead of fourth-place Fort Defiance.

The Indians did qualify individuals Ramsey Corbin (second), Sam Tindall (fourth) and Parker Blosser (tenth).

“I was ranked second coming in and finished second so I was able to meet my expectations,” Corbin said.

Waynesboro’s Adam Groves also qualified for the state meet with a seventh-place finish.