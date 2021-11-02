Fort Defiance girls cross country team wins regional championship

FISHERSVILLE — On a chilly, damp day, the Fort Defiance girls cross country team made history.
For the first time in school history, the Indians won the regional cross country championship at the course at Wilson Memorial. Behind the strong pack performance of Emma Staley, Abby Lane and Trinity Neff, the Indians pulled it off.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect it,” said long-time Fort coach Dave Stewart. “We knew it would be in a battle with Spotswood.”
When the Fort’s Logan Braun and Dagon Wheeler finished, the Indians edged Spotswood by three points to claim the title.
“Our first three finished that tight,” Stewart said. “Logan (Braun) charged up and Dagon (Wheeler) finished well.”
Despite missing one of their top runners on Tuesday, the Indians prevailed with the return of junior Trinity Neff to the lineup.
“It was the first time I had run in a while,” Neff said. “It was fun.”
The strategy was for Staley, Lane and Neff to run together and the threesome did just that for nearly the entire race.
“It helps to motivate us,” Staley said.
The three Fort runners were able to push each other along the way and help each other navigate the muddy, slippery course.
“It helps to have each other there,” Lane said.
With perennial powerhouse Western Albemarle having moved up to Class 4, the path to the Region 3C championship was wide open and the Indians took advantage of the opening.
Stewart, who has guided the Indians program since the mid 1980’s was understandably ecstatic over the result.
“To see a team of girls achieve something like this — just to see the joy in their eyes is everything,” Stewart said.
The top three teams advance to next week’s Class 3 state meet at Green Hills Park in Salem. Also qualifying are the top five individual runners not on those teams. That included Wilson Memorial’s Quinn Franklin, who finished seventh overall, just behind the Fort’s top three.
In the boys race, Charlottesville won the team competition, followed by Spotswood and Monticello, that finished just two points ahead of fourth-place Fort Defiance.
The Indians did qualify individuals Ramsey Corbin (second), Sam Tindall (fourth) and Parker Blosser (tenth).
“I was ranked second coming in and finished second so I was able to meet my expectations,” Corbin said.
Waynesboro’s Adam Groves also qualified for the state meet with a seventh-place finish.