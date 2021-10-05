Fort Defiance hosts anniversary event to celebrate 40 years of Indians volleyball

FORT DEFIANCE — It was a celebratory night at Fort Defiance High School, as the Indians volleyball team swept the Broadway Gobblers 3-0, winning 25-6, 25-10, and 25-22 to advance to 14-2 on the season.
However, the win only capped off what was already a festive evening at the school gymnasium.
Lady Indians volleyball players of all ages, spanning from teams from the 1980s through the 2010s, reunited Monday night in the school’s gymnasium to celebrate 40 years of Fort volleyball.
Fort Defiance volleyball coach Sue Leonard said the thought just popped into her head that one of the school’s most celebrated sports was reaching a landmark number.
“About a month ago, I don’t know why I started thinking that volleyball might have started here 40 years ago,” Leonard said. “I looked in the yearbook and, sure enough, it was. I thought there’s such a rich, incredible history in this with four state titles that I just needed to celebrate that.”
Those four state titles, as previously reported by The News Virginian, were won in 86-87, 87-88, 89-90, and 94-95. Additionally, Fort Defiance has also won four regional titles and 11 district crowns over its school’s history, making the Indians “a force to be reckoned in Virginia volleyball.”
Leonard, who has been coaching for 12 years at Fort Defiance, also thought the celebration could be a good stress-reliever for Fort fans given the hardships endured by all in 2020.
“After a year of COVID, it’s fun to be able to celebrate volleyball and be able to play it,” Leonard said. “I knew Monday night was going to be hard for a lot of people to come back, but I thought we had a pretty good crowd.”
Two members of that crowd were recent graduates Emma Kurtz and MaKayla Kershner, who both played together for the Indians from 2016-2020.
Although they haven’t been away from Fort Defiance for long, both ladies thoroughly enjoyed the volleyball celebration and seeing the full history of their program on display in front of them on Monday night.
“It’s so cool,” Kurtz said. “It’s really cool to see how the program has grown, where the foundation has come from, and what the 40 years looks like.”
Kershner, who was also on the team in 2015, agreed with Kurtz and still remembers her time playing Indians volleyball fondly when looking back in retrospect.
“I personally really enjoyed playing here,” Kershner said. “I started in eighth grade kind of coming in not knowing positions, same as Emma. We ended up on JV in ninth grade together and we helped each other a lot. It’s been great to learn from each other and learn from your peers. The coaches are really good here and they help with pretty [much] every aspect of the game and life.”
In regard to coaches at Fort Defiance, the program’s first-ever head coach Robbie Huffman was in attendance Monday night and received a great round of applause from fans prior to the varsity team’s game versus Broadway.
From one coach to another, Leonard was thrilled he was there to celebrate alongside everyone else and called him one of the biggest pieces that made up the “original face of Fort volleyball.”
Huffman was just as excited to be back, as well.
After all these years, to him, nothing has changed.
He still loves his girls.
“I really appreciate them putting this together,” Huffman said. “It was kind of overwhelming to see them all because so many of them have changed so much I didn’t recognize them. I had to take a second look and then I could tell by their eyes. Everybody grows, now they’ve got their own kids [playing] ball. Some of them are coaching. It’s very rewarding.”
Two of Huffman’s former athletes, Dana Breeding and Wendi Bradshaw, were also in attendance and recalled the great lessons they learned from their coach back when they played for the Indians from 1985-1989.
“He taught from his heart and he didn’t let you get by with anything,” Bradshaw said. “You had to put the work in.”
Bradshaw said she tried coaching nearly a decade ago and noted it was a much different attitude from when she played at Fort in the 1980s. In her eyes, many of the girls she was trying to teach simply wanted to get out and spike the volleyball upon arrival rather than learn the fundamentals that Huffman had taught her nearly 40 years ago.
“You have to crawl before you walk,” Bradshaw said. “They just didn’t seem to understand the importance of that.”
To Breeding, this was an attitude that Huffman wouldn’t have put up with.
“If you goofed off, we ran for it,” Breeding said. “But that’s because he saw potential in us and he was going to work you to get that potential out of you. The fundamentals [are] what he taught us, so we learned them so that when we then came together as a team, we were able to put them all together.”
Breeding also remembers receiving what she thought was probably an old men’s basketball uniform to use as her volleyball uniform while at Fort Defiance, but it didn’t matter. The uniform was still hers to call her own and she said she was “blessed” to have one.
When comparing her and Bradshaw’s age of volleyball to the current one, she said there was a whole world of differences, but that she was still thrilled to get to play after Title IX had been established back in 1972.
“We’re very blessed because, in the early ’80s, we started playing sports in eighth grade [in] ’85-’86,” Breeding said. “By that time, teams had already been established.”
Almost 50 years later since its passing, the impact made from Title IX on women’s sports is still something that Leonard remembers very well.
“The early days, there weren’t a lot of schools in the state who [had] volleyball,” Leonard said. “When they added volleyball, oh my gosh, they were so excited. The Valley was really slow with adding women’s sports. You’re talking volleyball ’80-’81, basketball was in the mid-70s. So, it was the mid-70s by the time they even started any sports. They had no opportunities.”
Nowadays, women’s sports are aplenty in high schools nationally and throughout the Shenandoah Valley, which may mean that some current high school athletes are unaware of the earlier struggles that perhaps their mothers and other women in the mid-70s and ’80s encountered when wanting to play sports in the Valley when they were in high school.
Leonard made it a mission for each of the girls on the current varsity and JV teams to learn about past Fort volleyball teams before Monday night.
“These kids don’t have a clue,” Leonard said. “I made them research in the yearbooks [and] wanted them to understand the history and heritage. I’ve got several who’ve got parents who played. They had fun looking up their moms playing volleyball.”
Like Leonard, Breeding agreed the 40th celebration event provided a great meeting ground for old friends to reunite after years since lacing up their sneakers for the Indians, but also that it provided a great learning opportunity for current Fort Defiance athletes.
“It really was unifying,” Breeding said. “It takes a lot of people behind the scenes to get this up and running and to acknowledge all of the forerunners — the people who were a part of the team the first years that they had it. That’s really what’s amazing because, for these young ladies now who have a team, they don’t even question the fact that they have sports.”
At the end of the night, former players and coaches reunited, fans cheered as the Indians dominantly won, and many left hoping for another similar event to be held when celebrating the 45th and/or 50th anniversaries of Fort Defiance volleyball — a school that dominated in the past and is currently dominating this season.
Regardless of the era one played or coached, Huffman was just grateful to all who helped get the event together and will never forget his days with the team.
They’re memories that have become precious to him.
“I had such great girls,” Huffman said. “Every school has good athletes, but our girls played their [hearts] out for me. I have such fond memories of Indian pride.”