Fort Defiance hosts anniversary event to celebrate 40 years of Indians volleyball

Bradshaw said she tried coaching nearly a decade ago and noted it was a much different attitude from when she played at Fort in the 1980s. In her eyes, many of the girls she was trying to teach simply wanted to get out and spike the volleyball upon arrival rather than learn the fundamentals that Huffman had taught her nearly 40 years ago.

“You have to crawl before you walk,” Bradshaw said. “They just didn’t seem to understand the importance of that.”

To Breeding, this was an attitude that Huffman wouldn’t have put up with.

“If you goofed off, we ran for it,” Breeding said. “But that’s because he saw potential in us and he was going to work you to get that potential out of you. The fundamentals [are] what he taught us, so we learned them so that when we then came together as a team, we were able to put them all together.”

Breeding also remembers receiving what she thought was probably an old men’s basketball uniform to use as her volleyball uniform while at Fort Defiance, but it didn’t matter. The uniform was still hers to call her own and she said she was “blessed” to have one.