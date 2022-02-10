Fort Defiance indoor track team dominates Shenandoah District Championships

Area indoor track teams took their talents outdoors Monday at the Shenandoah District Championships at Waynesboro High School in a “Polar Bear” meet. When the dust had settled, Fort Defiance walked away with both the boys and girls crowns, while individually, Wilson Memorial’s Quinn Franklin and Riverheads’ Summer Wallace were the only girls to win two individual events. Quinn took firsts in the 1600 and 3200, while Wallace won the high jump and the 300 meters. Stuarts Draft’s Aaron Nice was the only double winner in the boys’ meet, taking first in the shot put and the 55-meter hurdles.

Fort Defiance dominated the competition with the girls taking their meet with 137 points. Stuarts Draft was second with 86, Waynesboro was third with 67, Staunton was fourth with 65, Riverheads was fifth with 31, Wilson Memorial was sixth with 26, and Buffalo Gap finished seventh with six points.

In the boys portion of the meet, the Indians piled up a whopping 153 points, Draft was second with 92, Waynesboro finished third with 82, Staunton was fourth with 59.5, Wilson Memorial was fifth with 34, Buffalo Gap was sixth with 12, and Riverheads had 6.5 points.

Individually in the girls meet, Staunton’s Emysja Caul captured the 55-meter dash in 8.07, while Waynesboro’s Isabelle Brodeur was second in 8.18. Riverheads’ Summer Wallace won the 300 in 44.31 and Jasmine Redifer from Waynesboro was second in 48.08.

Fort finished 1-2 in the 500-meter dash with Kaity Ruiz taking first in 1:28.01 and Dagon Wheeler finishing second in 1:32.15. Fort also finished 1-2 in the 1000 with Abby Lane breaking the tape first in 3:32.73 and Logan Braun taking second in 3:42.37.

In the 1600, Wilson Franklin was first in 5:56.41 and Fort’s Allison Sheets was second in 6:14.58. Franklin captured the 3200-meter-run in 13:11.93. She was followed by Fort Defiance’s Bethany Lang in 14:06.94.

Rounding out the individual running competition with a win in the 55-meter hurdles was Waynesboro’s Redifer with a time of 10:49. Finishing second in 10.61 was Stuarts Draft’s Caeleigh Freeman.

In the field events, Wallace of Riverheads took top high jump honors by clearing five feet. Veronica Martinez for Fort was second, clearing four feet, two inches. Draft’s Leah Wood cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault while her teammate Anna Callo took second with nine feet.

Aurora Schwaner of Staunton won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9.5 inches, while Waynesboro’s Redifer was second with a jump of 14 feet. 7.5 inches. Fort’s Martinez was first in the triple jump with a 30 foot, 3 inch leap, while Callo of Draft was second with an effort of 30 feet, 1 inch.

Cougar Abby McKolay won the shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 7.5 inches, while teammate Wood left the pole vault long enough to toss the shot to s second place finish of 27 feet, 10 inches.

In the relays, the Staunton team of Hannah Pederson, Caul, Emely Cruz, and Schwaner took the 4x200 win in 2:02.47. Fort’s team of Wheeler, Sheets, Ruiz and Lane won the 4x400 in 4:38.01.

Fort also took the 4x800 in 10:45.6 with Braun, Wheeler, Sheets, and Lane each running a leg.

In the boys meet Fort’s Wyatt Herman took the 55-meter dash in 7.08 seconds, while Staunton’s Marc Geffrard was second in 7.12. Fort’s Riley Claytor captured the 300-meter-dash in 37.75 seconds, while Draft’s Leorenzo Callo was second in 41.125.

Staunton’s Michael Michael took the 500 meters in 1:14.05 and Fort’s Tanner Miller was second in 1:14.31. The Indians’ Sam Tindall led the pack in the 1000 with a time of 2:47.70 and Clark Dana of Wilson Memorial was second in 2:48.38. Dana came out on top in the 1600 with a time of 4:52.02, and Waynesboro’s Adam Groves was second in 4:57.15.

Connor Mitchell of Fort was first in the 3200 in 12:34.16 and Waynesboro’s James Goalder was second in 12:53.43. Aaron Nice of Draft won the 55-meter-hurdle race in 9 seconds flat, and Qua’ran Patterson of Waynesboro was second in 9.27.

In the high jump, Miller of Fort cleared 5-10 to win, while Waynesboro’s Mason Lawhorne was second, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches. Fort’s Herman vaulted 10 feet and Wilson’s Lukas Mongold cleared 8 feet in the pole vault to go 1-2.

Sam Whitcomb of Waynesboro won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet 5 inches, while Fort’s Herman was right behind with a leap of 19 feet even. John Hurd of Stuarts Draft recorded a triple jump of 41-02 to win that event while Earnest Spradley of Draft was second with a jump of 34-11.5.

Aaron Nice produced his second win of the day for Draft with a shot put toss of 41 feet and 1 inch, while Waynesboro’s Miguel Loya was second with a toss of 40 feet, 9.5 inches.

Fort Defiance swept the relays with Austin Paynter, Weston Powell, Claytor, and Herman taking first in the 4x200 in 1:37.95 and then Ashton Moyers, Ramsey Corbin, Tindall, and Powell racing to a 3:45.83 finish in the 4x400. Moyers, Eli Spire, Tindall, and Corbin took the 4x800 in 9:08.1.