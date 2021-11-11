 Skip to main content
Fort Defiance kicks off Class 3 volleyball tournament against Hidden Valley
PREP VOLLETBALL

Sue Leonard

Fort Defiance coach Sue Leonard and her team will play Hidden Valley on Saturday.

 Isaiah Lassiter/For The News Virginian

Fort Defiance starts its play in the Class 3 volleyball tournament Saturday with a road trip down Interstate 81 to Hidden Valley in Salem.

The Indians (22-3) and Titans (26-2) are set to square off in their quarterfinal battle at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hidden Valley, which plays in the River Ridge District, won the Region 3D championship Wednesday night by sweeping Carroll County. Fort last played Nov. 6 in the Region 3C title match at Rustburg, which swept the Indians.

The match is going to pit veteran volleyball head coaches in Fort’s Sue Leonard and Hidden Valley’s Carla Ponn, who is a native of Luray.

Leonard has been in the coaching business for 44 years mostly as a volleyball head coach. She has spent the last 12 years at Fort where she has racked up 201 victories. During coaching stints at Waynesboro, Grace Christian and Fort Defiance, plus a stop in North Carolina when her husband Larry was in the college basketball coaching ranks as an assistant men’s and women’s coach, Leonard has amassed over 400 wins.

Ponn is closing in on 20 years of coaching volleyball in the Roanoke area, including at William Byrd, and has accumulated 502 career victories.

Saturday’s winner advances to the Class 3 semifinals scheduled for Tuesday. The state championship match is at the Salem Civic Center on Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. following the Class 1 and Class 2 title clashes.

Submit news tips to

news@newsvirginian.com, call

(540) 932-3556, or send

a Facebook or Twitter

message to @NewsVirginian.

Tickets

Volleyball fans of Fort Defiance, Riverheads and the general public that are planning on attending the state quarterfinals Friday and Saturday are reminded that tickets ($10) for admission must be purchased online. There will be no walkup cash gate sales at Riverheads and Hidden Valley. No online ticket could mean no admittance into the match.

Riverheads and Fort Defiance online tickets can be purchased at the following website: gofan.co/search.

