Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin earns indoor track gold

LYNCHBURG — Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin added to his impressive high school resume Tuesday after the Indian senior turned in a gold-medal performance at the Class 3 indoor track championships at Liberty University.

Corbin won the 1,000 meters in 2:35.91, and also ran legs on two relays that finished second and fifth.

He led off the 3,200 relay that also had Ashton Moyers, Eli Spire and Tindall, which finished second in a time of 8:25.03. Corbin anchored the 1,600 relay with teammates Weston Powell, Sam Tindall and Riley Claytor that crossed fifth in 3:35.45.

Tindall capped Fort’s scoring with an eight-place finish in the 500 meters at 1:10.19.

Wilson Memorial’s Dana Clark accounted for both of the Green Hornets’ points by placing seventh in the 1,000 at 2:41.39.

The Indians capped the two-day event tied for seventh place with Tabb as each tallied 23 points.

Abingdon won the boys championship with 97 points, while Heritage-Lynchburg second at 63 and I.C. Norcom tied at 53.

On the girls side, the Indians finished 18th with 11 points.

Abby Lane had a seventh-place finish in the 1,000 at 3:16.64, while Kaity Ruiz was eighth in the 500 at 1:23.46.

Fort’s 1,600 and 3,200 relays earned fifth-place finishes. Ruiz, Allison Sheets, Dagon Wheeler and Lane had a 4:20.30 time in the 1,600 relay. Sheets, Logan Braun, Wheeler and Lane crossed in 10:20.35 in the 3,200 relay.

Heritage-Lynchburg won the team championship with 86 points. Maggie Walker finished a distant second at 61, while Tabb took third with 45.33.

The combined Class 1 and Class 2 state meet, featuring Buffalo Gap, Riverheads and Stuarts Draft, begins Wednesday and concludes Thursday at Liberty University.

