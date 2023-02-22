PENN LAIRD — His season ended on Tuesday night, but Fort Defiance’s Tyreek Veney ended his high school basketball career with an accomplishment he wasn’t sure he’d reach.

The senior cracked 1,000 career points in his final game on the hardwood for the Indians, as the team fell in the Region 3C boys quarterfinals to top-seeded Spotswood, 60-40.

Although the night carried a bittersweet tone as the team reflected on its season, the milestone held a higher meaning for Veney. Veney’s father, Sam Veney, died in December of 2021, and quadruple digits were something Tyreek wanted to cross off for his dad.

“I’m not going to lie; I’ve been stressing about it for a minute,” Veney said. “At times, I didn’t think I would get it, and I got down on myself. Finally, I just said I’ve got to do it for him, and it happened, so I’m appreciative.”

Fort played well, jumping out to an early lead with a pair of triples. The Indians built an 11-8 lead against the Trailblazers, but the problems started there. Spotswood got a quick bucket and a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 13-11 lead into the second quarter.

“It kind of took a little air out of us,” Fulk said of the buzzer beater. “We got the stop, but then situationally, we weren’t good once we got the stop and gave them another opportunity. He made a big shot.”

After the original 11-8 deficit, the Trailblazers scored the game’s following 20 points in a stretch that lasted most of the first half. Then, in the second quarter, Spotswood capitalized off of Indians' turnovers to get easy fastbreak baskets and take a 13-point advantage into the intermission.

“I thought our half-court defense was really, really good. I don’t have any complaints about that, but the challenge with [Spotswood] is making it a half-court game,” Fulk said. “We went through a stretch in the second quarter where we had eight turnovers in 11 possessions, and they scored 15 points off those eight turnovers. I think if we look back at the possessions where we got our half-court set, we gave ourselves a chance.”

The first-half run ultimately made the difference in the game, as the Indians never reached striking distance again. Late in the fourth quarter, senior Kaden Johnson nailed a three-pointer to cut the lead to 15, but Fort Defiance failed to bring the game closer.

Johnson led the Indians with 11 points, while Veney scored nine.

Camryn Pacheco led all scorers with 16 points for the Trailblazers.

With the loss, the Indians see five seniors graduate who played a vital role in the team winning a Shenandoah District title in 2021 and the success this season.

“I feel like we came and left Fort better than it was,” Veney said. “Winning a district title, winning a regional game; I don’t know the last time we did that. We made our mark here, and that’s all you can do.”

FORT DEFIANCE 40, SPOTSWOOD 60

FORT DEFIANCE 11 6 10 13 — 40

SPOTSWOOD 13 17 13 17 — 60

FORT DEFIANCE (40) — Veney 2 5-12 9, Garber 2 0-0 6, Gutshall 2 3-3 8, Johnson 3 3-4 11, Hebb 2 0-0 4, Liskey 1 0-0 2, Fink, Cruz, Alexander, Metz, Jones, Patterson, Bruce, TOTALS 12 11-19 40.

SPOTSWOOD (60) — Li 2 0-0 5, Pacheco 5 4-4 16, Sprague 6 1-2 13, Dean 4 6-8 14, Harding 2 0-0 4, Webb 3 0-0 6, Gipson 1 0-0 2, Barnes, Shelton, Pellot, Chaluisant, Edwards, Graves, Leslie, TOTALS 23 11-14 60.